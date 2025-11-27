HoReCa Market Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rising Consumer Expectations for Experiential Dining Propels Innovation in Service and Ambience Design

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HoReCa Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for HoReCa was valued at US$1.9 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The HoReCa sector, which encompasses hotels, restaurants, and catering services, is undergoing a significant transformation as it responds to rapidly changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. One of the most noticeable shifts is the rising demand for unique dining and hospitality experiences that prioritize personalization, sustainability, and convenience. Modern consumers are increasingly valuing authenticity, local sourcing, and health-conscious menus, which has led many operators to revamp their offerings to align with these expectations.

Restaurants are incorporating organic, plant-based, and allergen-free items to appeal to health-focused patrons, while hotels are redesigning amenities and food services to reflect more eco-friendly practices. The surge in food delivery and takeaway culture has also impacted the traditional HoReCa model, compelling restaurants and caterers to invest in packaging, digital ordering platforms, and partnerships with third-party logistics providers. Hospitality venues are integrating mobile apps for contactless check-ins, digital room service, and personalized guest experiences.

At the same time, there is a growing appreciation for experiential dining, including chef-led tasting menus, immersive themed events, and fusion cuisines that cater to adventurous tastes. Social media is playing a critical role in shaping consumer decisions, making visual presentation and customer reviews crucial to business success. These evolving preferences are not merely trends but reflect deeper societal shifts in how people consume food, seek comfort, and engage with brands. Consequently, businesses across the HoReCa spectrum are reimagining operations to stay competitive in this fast-changing environment, turning customer-centric innovation into a strategic priority.

What Core Factors Are Driving the Global Growth of the HoReCa Market?



The growth in the HoReCa market is being driven by a convergence of demographic trends, economic expansion, lifestyle shifts, and urbanization. As middle-class populations grow in emerging economies, there is increased disposable income available for dining out, travel, and event-based services, which directly boosts demand across all HoReCa segments. Urbanization is leading to denser cities with higher concentrations of consumers looking for convenience, entertainment, and hospitality experiences close to home or work.

This urban shift is encouraging the development of fast-casual restaurants, boutique hotels, and co-working spaces that integrate food and beverage services. The rise in tourism, both domestic and international, is another strong contributor, prompting the construction of new hotels, resorts, and supporting culinary services in popular travel destinations. Demographically, younger generations are placing greater value on experiences over material possessions, which is driving interest in dining events, culinary tourism, and unique accommodations. Meanwhile, corporate demand for event catering and business travel is sustaining growth in the catering and hotel sectors.

Government initiatives aimed at promoting tourism and local food culture are creating further momentum through subsidies, promotional campaigns, and infrastructure development. Additionally, franchising models are allowing restaurant and hotel chains to scale rapidly while maintaining consistency and brand identity. Digital marketing, loyalty programs, and online booking platforms are expanding customer reach and retention. These combined factors are reinforcing a strong and resilient growth trajectory for the HoReCa industry, establishing it as a dynamic and evolving pillar of the global service economy.



What Role Is Technology Playing in Reshaping the Future of the HoReCa Industry?



Technology is revolutionizing the HoReCa industry by enabling more efficient operations, enhancing customer engagement, and offering new revenue streams. From the front of house to back-end logistics, digital tools are being adopted at unprecedented rates to improve service delivery and streamline processes. Restaurants are using AI-powered inventory management systems to reduce waste and manage supply chains more effectively. Point-of-sale (POS) systems are now integrated with customer relationship management software, allowing businesses to gather data on dining habits, preferences, and feedback in real time.

Hotels are embracing smart room technologies that allow guests to control lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems through mobile apps or voice-activated assistants. In catering, automation is being used to simplify food preparation and delivery, particularly in high-volume or institutional settings. Augmented reality is beginning to find a place in customer-facing applications, enabling virtual menu previews or immersive booking experiences. Contactless payment and ordering systems have become standard across many establishments, reflecting consumer demand for safety, speed, and convenience. In addition to improving efficiency, technology is helping businesses respond quickly to market changes, manage labor shortages, and operate with greater transparency.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Accord Healthcare, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc. and more.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single Outlets segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Chains segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $531 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $429.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Type (HoReCa Single Outlets, HoReCa Chains); Service Type (Eateries & Restaurants, Hotels, Cafes & Pubs).

Type (HoReCa Single Outlets, HoReCa Chains); Service Type (Eateries & Restaurants, Hotels, Cafes & Pubs). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



Tourism Growth Throws the Spotlight on the HoReCa Sector

Rising Consumer Expectations for Experiential Dining Propels Innovation in Service and Ambience Design

Expansion of Food Delivery and Cloud Kitchen Models Strengthens Business Case for Off-Premise Revenue Streams

Increased Focus on Hygiene, Contactless Services, and Safety Standards Drives Operational Transformation

Digitalization and Smart Restaurant Technologies Spur Investment in POS, CRM, and Mobile Ordering Systems

Surge in Health-Conscious and Special Diet Menus Expands Opportunities for Differentiation and Premium Pricing

Growing Popularity of Boutique Hotels and Themed Cafes Generates Demand for Niche and Personalized Experiences

Integration of AI, Robotics, and Automation Enhances Efficiency in Food Preparation and Front-of-House Operations

Sustainability and Zero-Waste Trends Throw the Spotlight on Green Sourcing, Packaging, and Energy Practices

Globalization of Cuisine and Fusion Concepts Drives Menu Innovation and Ingredient Diversification

Work-from-Anywhere Culture and Hybrid Events Fuel Demand for Flexible Hospitality and Cafe Spaces

Growth in Loyalty Programs and App-Based Engagement Strengthens Customer Retention and Brand Affinity

Franchise Expansion and Global Brand Localization Strategies Open New Revenue Channels in Emerging Markets

