Mowi ASA – Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds

Bergen, 27 November 2025 – Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from 25 November 2025. Today, Mowi ASA (rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating) successfully issued a total of NOK 4,500 million (EUR 382 million) of new senior unsecured green bonds split between two tranches. NOK 3,500 million (EUR 297 million) has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a coupon of 3-month Nibor + 1.10% margin p.a., and NOK 1,000 million (EUR 85 million) has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a fixed coupon of 4.95% p.a. (equivalent to 3-months Nibor + 1.066% margin p.a.). The entire issue amount and coupons will be swapped into floating EUR. The transaction was well oversubscribed.

The proceeds from the green bond issues will be used for green projects as further defined by Mowi's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework dated May 2023.

The settlement date is set to 5 December 2025 for both tranches, and an application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie and Nordea (as Joint Global Coordinators) acted together with ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Rabobank and SEB as Joint Lead Managers on the transaction.



For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339



About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 605,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 12 300 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.6 billion in 2024.

For more information, please visit mowi.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act