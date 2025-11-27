Freya Pharma Solutions Rebrands as Arletta Pharma Solutions, Marking New Phase in Women’s Healthcare Innovation

New name reflects company’s transformation as it advances toward the final phase of Lybrido™’s clinical development

The Arletta butterfly symbolism underscores commitment to women’s health and lifecycle transitions

CDU Phase II study ongoing with preliminary data expected near-term; ALETTA pivotal study positioned for launch pending financing completion

Company leverages fifteen years of research in Female Sexual Disorders

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 27 November 2025 - Freya Pharma Solutions , Freya Pharma Solutions, a pharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies for women diagnosed with Female Sexual Disorders (FSD), today announced it will rebrand as Arletta Pharma Solutions, effective December 1, 2025. The new name, derived from a rare butterfly species, symbolizes the company’s transformation as it progresses toward pivotal clinical milestones and its strategic objectives of securing regulatory approval.

“Like a caterpillar emerging as a butterfly, this name change marks the beginning of our company’s final phase,” said CEO Nicole Hijnen, Chief Executive Officer of Arletta Pharma Solutions. “This rebranding comes at the optimal moment in our evolution—as we advance our clinical programs and prepare to deliver on our founding mission to address a significant unmet medical need affecting millions of women worldwide.”

The Butterfly: A Universal Symbol in Women’s Healthcare

The name Arletta, inspired by a rare butterfly species, carries profound significance for women’s medical care. The butterfly symbolizes transformation, change, beauty, and freedom—concepts that resonate deeply throughout women’s healthcare. Internationally, the term “butterfly” appears frequently in medical contexts related to women’s health, from anatomical structures to diagnostic indicators, reflecting the transformative nature of women’s life stages.

Throughout their lives, women undergo remarkable transformations—puberty, reproductive years, perimenopause, and postmenopause—each representing a metamorphosis that requires specialized medical attention and understanding. Arletta Pharma’s focus on developing innovative therapies for Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) acknowledges these unique transitions and the need for targeted therapeutic solutions that respect the complexity of female sexual health.

Clinical Programs Advancing

Arletta Pharma’s Clitoral Doppler Duplex Ultrasonography (CDU) Phase II study is currently ongoing at Chaim Sheba Medical Center, evaluating two testosterone-sildenafil dose-combinations in 16 premenopausal women with acquired generalized FSIAD. Led by Prof. Cobi Reisman and Dr. Anna Padoa, the study utilizes clitoral doppler duplex ultrasound imaging to quantify clitoral blood flow parameters, with preliminary data expected in the near term. Additionally, the company is finalizing preparations for the ALETTA pivotal study across 20 European research sites in five countries, with enrollment positioned to commence in the foreseeable future pending completion of financing arrangements—a critical milestone toward regulatory approval in Europe.

Building on Fifteen Years of Scientific Foundation

Arletta Pharma Solutions (formerly Freya Pharma Solutions) is developing Lybrido™, an innovative on-demand dual-action therapy for FSIAD and Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), building upon fifteen years of research. Lybrido™ features a novel dual-route, dual-release tablet with a testosterone coating for sublingual administration and a sildenafil (PDE-5 inhibitor) inner core. The delayed-immediate-release matrix synchronizes peak plasma concentration of sildenafil with the testosterone-induced window of increased sexual motivation, enhancing genital arousal through increased responsivity to sexual stimuli. Effects last 3 to 6 hours after intake. To date, Lybrido™ has been investigated in 20 Phase I and Phase IIa trials, plus large-scale Phase IIb trials across 17 US research sites.

About Female Sexual Disorders

Low sexual desire is the most common female sexual disorder (FSD), often causing clinically significant distress, dissatisfaction in intimate relationships, and profoundly impacting emotional well-being. Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD), as defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5), combines persistent reductions in sexual interest and/or arousal lasting six months while causing clinically significant distress. FSIAD represents the clustering of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder and Female Sexual Arousal Disorder, listed in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases, 11th Revision (ICD-11) under Code HA00/HA01.0.

About Arletta Pharma Solutions

Arletta Pharma Solutions (formerly Freya Pharma Solutions) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing effective pharmaceutical therapies for FSIAD/HSDD, building upon fifteen years of solid research. The company’s core asset under development is Lybrido™, designed to address FSIAD/HSDD through an innovative on-demand dual-action mechanism. Based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Arletta Pharma Solutions aims to offer patients a convenient, personalized on-demand solution for this recognized unmet medical need.

