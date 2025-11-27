Finprime.pro Strengthens Global Standing with Swiss Crypto Valley Association Membership

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finprime.pro has joined the Swiss Crypto Valley Association, a move that places the company among one of the most credible and forward-looking blockchain networks in the world. Based in Zug, Switzerland, the Association has long been a focal point for digital innovation that connects leading blockchain enterprises, startups, and policymakers to promote innovation, compliance, and long-term trust in digital finance.

The move positions Finprime.pro within a global network that has become synonymous with regulatory excellence and technological advancement. For the company, joining the CVA represents a strategic commitment to industry collaboration and an affirmation of its focus on transparency, resilience, and ethical growth in the digital asset sector.

The value of being part of Crypto Valley

Founded in 2017, the Crypto Valley Association has played a vital role in establishing Switzerland as a leader in blockchain governance and innovation. The Association serves as a bridge between the private sector and regulatory bodies, promoting responsible development through dialogue, research, and shared standards. Its members collaborate on initiatives that address security frameworks, digital identity, compliance, and sustainable blockchain innovation. Through its working groups and close ties with policymakers in Zug and Zurich, CVA actively shapes the region’s fintech legislation and nurtures early-stage startups via its incubator programs, networking events, and global alliances.

By joining this ecosystem, Finprime.pro gains access to ongoing conversations that define the future of Web3 governance. The Association’s working groups engage with regulators, researchers, and companies who are building policies that balance openness with protection. For Finprime.pro, it’s an opportunity to refine how it operates across borders, to stay ahead of global compliance shifts, and to contribute expertise from its own experience under multiple regulatory frameworks.

The company already works under an extensive compliance network , including regulation by El Salvador’s Comisión Nacional de Activos Digitales (CNAD), where ongoing audits, security testing, and data oversight are part of daily operations. Its membership in Crypto Valley takes that framework further by bringing the brand into direct contact with thought leaders shaping new digital finance norms.

About Finprime.pro

Finprime.pro is a global cryptocurrency trading platform known for precision, speed, and reliability. It blends institutional-grade technology with intuitive design, giving all traders the same level of performance and security. The company delivers an advanced trading experience across web, desktop, and mobile devices, offering access to major digital assets through a fast and intuitive interface. The platform provides real-time data, professional charting tools, and competitive spreads tailored to both individual and institutional traders.

Security remains its core principle. The firm uses multi-signature cold storage for 95% of assets, multi-factor authentication for every account, and constant monitoring backed by insured custody partners. Each account tier, namely Standard, Advanced, and Elite, is designed for a specific trading journey, offering everything from educational support to institutional liquidity and custom reporting.

With its admission into the Swiss Crypto Valley Association, Finprime.pro reinforces its identity as a security-led, compliance-driven global trading brand dedicated to empowering traders through trust, innovation, and excellence.

