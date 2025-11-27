Presto Engineering Group Acquires Garfield Microelectronics Ltd, Creating Europe’s Most Comprehensive ASIC Design to Production One-Stop-Shop

MEYREUIL, France, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Engineering Group, a global leader in ASIC supply and semiconductor services, today announced the acquisition of Garfield Microelectronics Ltd. (“GFMicro”), a UK-based innovative design house established in 1993. This strategic move represents a significant step forward in Presto Engineering’s vision to build the most trusted and future-ready ASIC design player in Europe.

“This acquisition is a clear commitment of Presto Engineering to the future of Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem. It reinforces our ambition to be the largest and most trusted pure-play ASIC leader in Europe, focused on the industrial, medical, communication, aerospace & defense, and smart mobility markets,” said Cédric Mayor, CEO of Presto Engineering. “The combination of GFMicro and Presto Engineering will bring customers the best of both design and manufacturing, accelerating their semiconductor innovation journey.”

The GFMicro brand will be retained as “GFMicro by Presto Engineering” and will continue operating from its Stroud and Bristol locations in the UK, leveraging its proven track record and talented team. Rod Oldfield, CEO of GFMicro, will assume the role of Vice President for Presto Engineering in the UK.

“With Presto’s backing, GFMicro can accelerate its growth, expand its capabilities, and deliver an unrivalled one-stop shop for customers. Together, we are creating powerful synergies that are defining semiconductor innovation and strengthening global supply chain resilience through combined, end-to-end solutions and expertise,” said Rod Oldfield, CEO of GFMicro Ltd.

This acquisition positions Presto Engineering as the go-to partner for OEMs seeking a simple, seamless, and accelerated path from ASIC design to manufacturing - reinforcing its semiconductor technology roadmap and global reach.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering is a leading independent ASIC design and semiconductor device production provider. From initial design to tape-out and the delivery of finished goods, Presto helps original equipment manufacturers integrate innovations and minimize overhead, while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market. Presto uniquely offers over 35-years of expertise in circuit design and industrialization for ultra-low power RF, high-touch analog mixed signal, and secured applications, including proprietary silicon IP platforms tailored to customers’ key product differentiation and competitive advantage. Presto is headquartered in Meyreuil, France, with operations and a dedicated supply chain across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: https://www.presto-eng.com

About GFMicro

GFMicro (Garfield Microelectronics Ltd) is a UK-based company with over 30 years’ experience in digital and analogue ASIC development and silicon supply. Renowned for its innovation and technical expertise, GFMicro partners with top foundries to support and service a diverse range of industries, including industrial, Mil-aerospace and automotive.

