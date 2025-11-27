Fleming College Establishes New Bursary Program with Transformational $1.5 Million Gift

Peterborough, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming College is establishing its largest-ever endowed fund for student tuition assistance thanks to a historic $1.5 million gift from The Joyce Family Foundation. This transformational gift will provide 11 annual bursaries of $5,000 each, supporting students who face financial or other barriers to accessing post-secondary education.

“This historic gift, which establishes our largest fund for student tuition assistance, is a meaningful investment in Fleming College and in the young people of our region,” says Maureen Adamson, President of Fleming College and Interim President and CEO of Colleges Ontario. “We are deeply grateful to The Joyce Family Foundation for their commitment to reducing barriers and supporting Canadian youth as they pursue education that enables them to reach their full potential and contribute to their communities.”

The Joyce Family Foundation Bursary Program will disburse $55,000 annually, with a focus on supporting young people in the Peterborough and Kawarthas region. The bursaries will help students access any of Fleming’s full-time programs by helping offset tuition costs.

“This extraordinary gift from the Joyce Family Foundation demonstrates the profound impact philanthropy can have on students’ lives,” says Katie Pezoulas, Executive Director of Advancement and External Relations at Fleming College. “At a time when inflationary pressures are making education increasingly difficult for families to afford, this investment will be transformational. It will open doors for young people who might otherwise be unable to pursue post-secondary education and ensure they have the support they need to succeed.”

The Joyce Family Foundation is a private family foundation created by the late Ronald V. Joyce, co-founder of the iconic Tim Horton’s coffee franchise and a champion of philanthropic causes.

“Ron Joyce believed in the power of education to change lives, and he held great respect for the role colleges play in preparing young people for meaningful careers,” says Rob MacIsaac, Board Chair of The Joyce Family Foundation. “This bursary program reflects his steadfast commitment to empowering Canadian youth facing barriers, ensuring they have every opportunity to pursue education and build brighter futures.”

In celebration of this historic gift, Maureen O’Neill, Executive Director of The Joyce Family Foundation, and Linda Ricker, the Foundation’s Director of Finance, joined Fleming College leadership and current students for tours of the School of Health & Community Services and the School of Trades & Technology, followed by a cheque presentation.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Community Services, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

