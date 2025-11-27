8MM Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis Drug Forecast Report 2025: A $7.2 Billion Market by 2030, Prophylactic Options to Continue to Diversify Due to Strength of Late-stage Pipeline

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the RSV prophylaxis market including disease overview, epidemiology, disease management, current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D strategies, pipeline assessment, current and future players, and market outlook.
Across the 8MM, The analyst expects the RSV prophylaxis market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% over the 2020-30 forecast period, reaching $7.2 billion by 2030. In 2020, the RSV prophylaxis market was valued at $582M, with all sales attributable to AstraZeneca/AbbVie's Synagis (palivizumab), a monoclonal antibody (mAb) indicated for use in high-risk infants.
The RSV prophylaxis market has undergone significant growth and diversification in the following years owing to the launch of two more mAbs, AstraZeneca/Sanofi's Beyfortus (nirsevimab) and Merck &Co's Enflonsia (clesrovimab), as well as the first RSV vaccines, GSK's Arexvy, Pfizer's Abrysvo, and Moderna's mRESVIA. Five vaccines in late-stage development will also drive market growth. These are GSK's GSK-3888550A, AdVaccine's BARS-13, and Sanofi's SP-0256, SP-0274, and SP-0125.
Key Highlights
- Report deliverables include a Pdf report and an Excel-based forecast model
- Forecast includes the 8 major markets (8MM)
- Forecast covers the period 2020-2030
Scope
- Overview of RSV including etiology, pathophysiology and epidemiology.
- Key topics covered include current market landscape, strategic competitor assessment, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D trends, pipeline assessment, and current and future players.
- RSV prophylaxis market outlook from 2020-2030, including annual cost of therapy per patient, and total sales revenues per product for each of the 8MM.
1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis: Executive Summary - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
1.1 Summary of changes
1.2 RSV prophylaxis market to reach $7.2 billion by 2030
1.3 Unmet needs remain despite influx of novel products
1.4 Prophylactic options to continue to diversify due to strength of late-stage pipeline
1.5 What do physicians think?
2 Introduction - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related reports
2.3 Upcoming reports
3 Disease Overview - Updated Nov 2024, based on events up to Nov 2024
3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology
3.1.1 Etiology
3.1.2 Pathophysiology
4 Epidemiology - Updated Aug 2021, based on events up to Aug 2021
4.1 Disease background
4.1.1 Risk factors and comorbidities
4.2 Global and historical trends
4.3 Forecast methodology
4.3.1 Sources
4.3.2 Forecast assumptions and methods
4.4 Epidemiological forecast for RSV prophylactic population (2020-30)
4.4.1 Number of preterm births by gestational age
4.4.2 Preterm infants with CLD
4.4.3 Number of live births with hemodynamically significant heart disease and congenital lung disease
4.4.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of DMD
4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA
4.4.6 Number of third-trimester pregnant women
4.4.7 Number of adults living in nursing homes/long-term care institutions
4.5 Discussion
4.5.1 Epidemiological forecast insight
4.5.2 Limitations of the analysis
4.5.3 Strengths of the analysis
5 Disease Management - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
5.1 Diagnosis
5.2 Prophylaxis
5.3 Treatment
5.4 KOL insights on disease management
6 Current Treatment Options - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
6.1 Overview
7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
7.1 Overview
7.2 Increased diagnostic testing
7.3 Increased research and awareness of long-term sequelae
7.4 Combination vaccines
7.5 Prophylaxis for immunocompromised patients
8 R&D Strategies - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Leveraging novel vaccine technologies and strategies
8.1.2 Development of prophylactic antibodies with improved dosing and efficacy
8.2 Clinical trial design
8.2.1 Clinical trial design for RSV prophylactics for maternal immunization
8.2.2 Clinical trial design for RSV prophylactics for pediatric immunization
8.2.3 Clinical trial design for RSV prophylactics for adult immunization
9 Pipeline Assessment - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development
10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive assessment
10.2.1 Pipeline maternal vaccine products
10.2.2 Pipeline vaccine products for adults
11 Current and Future Players - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
11.1 Overview
11.2 Deal-making trends
12 Market Outlook - Updated July 2025, based on events up to July 2025
12.1 Global markets
12.1.1 Forecast
12.1.2 Drivers and barriers
12.2 US
12.2.1 Forecast
12.2.2 Key events
12.2.3 Drivers and barriers
12.3 5EU
12.3.1 Forecast
12.3.2 Key events
12.3.3 Drivers and barriers
12.4 Japan
12.4.1 Forecast
12.4.2 Key events
12.4.3 Drivers and barriers
12.5 Australia
12.5.1 Forecast
12.5.2 Key events
12.5.3 Drivers and barriers
13 Appendix
