Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Fresenius Medical, Manzil Healthcare Services, Dallah Healthcare, and Medtronic

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare in Middle East & Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Home Healthcare in Middle East & Africa industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2019-24, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Home healthcare refers to medical care provided in a patient's home by a healthcare agency following a doctor's orders or prescriptions. It is care provided to those unable to receive essential medical care on an outpatient basis and who are homebound due to circumstances. Market value represents the total spending on home healthcare services within a given year.

The Middle East and African home healthcare market recorded revenues of $14.73 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The services segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $12.19 billion, equivalent to 82.8% of the market's overall value.

The Middle East and Africa accounted for 3.6% of the global home healthcare market in 2024.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the home healthcare market in Middle East & Africa

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the home healthcare market in Middle East & Africa

Leading company profiles reveal details of key home healthcare market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Middle East & Africa home healthcare market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. What have been the recent developments in the market?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA

8.2. Manzil Healthcare Services LLC

8.3. Dallah Healthcare Co

8.4. Medtronic Plc



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2kz8e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.