Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.84 Billion by 2029, Driven by Rising Cancer Burden, Diagnostic Accuracy Demand, and Personalized Medicine

The artificial intelligence (AI) pathology quality control market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This surge is driven by factors such as rising cancer and chronic disease prevalence, increased demand for diagnostic accuracy, a shortage of skilled pathologists, higher healthcare expenditures, and the expansion of personalized medicine.

Personalized medicine is increasingly significant due to advancements in genomics, facilitating precise genetic variation identification and targeted treatments. AI-powered pathology quality control is integral in this domain, delivering reliable diagnostic insights essential for individualized treatment plans. The Personalized Medicine Coalition noted a rise in FDA-approved personalized medicines, with 26 new approvals in 2023, up from 12 in 2022, boosting the AI pathology quality control market.

Key players in the market are developing advanced AI solutions to enhance diagnostic precision and streamline laboratory workflows. Notably, PathAI launched Artifact Detect 1 in November 2023, enhancing its AISight platform by automating artifact detection and quantification in pathology slides. This innovation improves diagnostic accuracy and efficiency by preventing misdiagnoses and unnecessary rescans. Moreover, Molbio Diagnostics' acquisition of a majority stake in OptraSCAN Inc. in November 2024, with a $30 million investment, allows the company to expand its digital and AI-driven pathology presence, enhancing its global reach and diagnostic portfolio.

The market consists of major players such as Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Clinisys Group Ltd., Sectra AB, PathAI Inc., OptraSCAN Inc., Paige.AI Inc., Proscia Inc., Quibim S.L., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Indica Labs Inc., Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., Aiosyn B.V., DeepBio Inc., Nucleai Ltd., and Gestalt Diagnostics LLC.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries within the market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The industry faces challenges from evolving trade relations and tariffs, impacting healthcare costs and supply chains. The 2025 escalation of U.S. tariffs has particularly strained the healthcare sector, increasing costs for imported medical equipment and consumables. These challenges are prompting healthcare providers to explore diverse sourcing strategies, boost local manufacturing, and seek tariff exemptions for essential medical products.

AI pathology quality control employs sophisticated algorithms and machine learning models to optimize pathology workflows, improving accuracy and patient outcomes. The market's components include software, hardware, and services, featuring AI-driven platforms for pathology analysis and error detection. Applications span cancer diagnostics, infectious disease detection, digital pathology, and research. The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, emerging trends, and strategic opportunities for thriving in the industry.

Key Companies Mentioned: Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., etc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global



