$230+ Bn K-12 Education Technology Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034

This report describes and explains the K-12 education technology market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global K-12 education technology market reached a value of nearly $25.6 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.77% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $25.6 billion in 2024 to $77.25 billion in 2029 at a rate of 24.72%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2029 and reach $230.18 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising digital adoption in classrooms, expansion of cloud-based solutions, rising demand for remote and hybrid learning and rise of edtech (education technology) startups. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were privacy and security challenges and digital divide and accessibility issues.
Going forward, the growing demand for personalized learning, favorable government initiatives, rising integration of AI and machine learning and increasing use of gamified learning platforms will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the K-12 education technology market in the future include high implementation and maintenance costs, resistance to change from educators and institutions and impact of trade war and tariffs.
North America was the largest region in the K-12 education technology market, accounting for 32.80% or $8.39 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the K-12 education technology market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.94% and 25.15% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 24.90% and 24.40% respectively.
The global K-12 education technology market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.68% of the total market in 2023. Pearson Education Inc. was the largest competitor with a 5.43% share of the market, followed by Mcgraw-hill Education with 3.27%, Cengage Learning Pvt. Ltd. with 2.46%, Stride Learning Inc. with 2.34%, TAL Education Group with 2.19%, BlackBoard Inc. with 1.56%, Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Education with 1.48%, Microsoft Education with 1.27%, Byju's (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.) with 0.85% and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation with 0.82%.
The K-12 education technology market is segmented by type into hardware, solution, software and support. The hardware market was the largest segment of the K-12 education technology market segmented by type, accounting for 39.44% or $10.09 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the K-12 education technology market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 32.36% during 2024-2029.
The K-12 education technology market is segmented by technology into educational gaming, educational analytics, educational enterprise resource planning (ERP), educational security and educational dashboard. The educational gaming market was the largest segment of the K-12 education technology market segmented by technology, accounting for 24.45% or $6.25 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the educational gaming segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the K-12 education technology market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 27.21% during 2024-2029.
The K-12 education technology market is segmented by applications into online and offline. The online market was the largest segment of the K-12 education technology market segmented by applications, accounting for 77.70% or $19.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the K-12 education technology market segmented by applications, at a CAGR of 25.44% during 2024-2029.
The K-12 education technology market is segmented by downstream industry into pre-primary school, primary school, middle school and high school. The primary school market was the largest segment of the K-12 education technology market segmented by downstream industry, accounting for 30.38% or $7.77 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the primary school segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the K-12 education technology market segmented by downstream industry, at a CAGR of 26.53% during 2024-2029.
The top opportunities in the K-12 education technology markets segmented by type will arise in the software segment, which will gain $19.32 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the K-12 education technology markets segmented by technology will arise in the educational gaming segment, which will gain $14.59 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the K-12 education technology markets segmented by applications will arise in the online segment, which will gain $41.88 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the K-12 education technology markets segmented by downstream industry will arise in the primary school segment, which will gain $17.44 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The K-12 education technology market size will gain the most in the USA at $13.32 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the K-12 education technology market include aligning technological innovation with classroom, enhancing instructional platforms through AI integration, developing fully integrated AI platforms to personalize learning, immersive STEM programs, focus on AI-powered solutions that streamline teacher workflows, focus on digital resources that facilitate an immersive learning experience, development of advanced personalized communication platforms, introducing innovative DIY (do-it-yourself) kits, developing innovative education SaaS-based platforms and developing innovative integrated professional growth suites.
Player-adopted strategies in the K-12 education technology market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities by developing new products, strengthening its business expertise through partnerships and new launches.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|363
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$25.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$230.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- AI-Driven Innovation Tailored for K-12 Classrooms
- Advancing K-12 Learning With AI and Open Digital Ecosystems
- Transforming K-12 Education Through AI and Immersive Learning Technologies
- Empowering K-12 Students with Hands-on STEM, Drones and Space Exploration
- AI Solutions Streamline Teacher Workflows and Support Inclusive K-12 Learning
- Digital Transformation by Enhancing Learning Through Technology
- Advancements in Personalized Communication Platforms for K-12 Education
- Introduction of Innovative DIY Kits for K-12 Education
- Innovative SaaS Solutions Transforming K-12 Education Administration
- Integrated Professional Growth Suites in K-12 Education Technology
8 Global K-12 Education Technology Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global K-12 Education Technology PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of End Use Industries (B2B)
- Educational Institutions
- Students
- Parents
- Other End Users
- Global K-12 Education Technology Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)
- Market Drivers 2019-2024
- Market Restraints 2019-2024
- Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)
- Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors
- Quantitative Growth Contributors
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Global K-12 Education Technology Total Addressable Market (TAM)
Companies Featured
- Pearson Education Inc.
- Mcgraw-hill Education
- Cengage Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Stride Learning Inc.
- TAL Education Group
- BlackBoard Inc.
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Education
- Microsoft Education
- Byju's (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Etrainu Pty Ltd
- Edrolo
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- Google LLC
- Educomp Solutions Limited (ESL)
- Adobe Inc
- VIBGYOR Group
- GEMS Education
- Benesse Corporation
- Navitas
- Zee Learn Limited
- Sinarmas World Academy (SWA)
- Chungdahm Learning
- JEI Corporation
- i-Garten
- Luxrobo
- TagHive Inc.
- Namibox
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- Knowbox
- Mainichi Education Inc.
- K. International School Tokyo (KIST)
- Wonder Code Japan (WCJ)
- Kansai International Academy
- Daekyo
- Figma
- Koding Next
- Extramarks Education
- EduSpaze
- Liulishuo
- Zuoyebang
- VIPKID
- Yuanfudao
- iFlytek
- NetEase Youdao
- Z-kai Group
- Classi Corp.
- Monoxer Inc.
- Lentrance Inc.
- Atama Plus Inc.
- Classting
- Riiid
- Mathpresso
- Knowre
- Enuma Korea
- ebs (Korea Educational Broadcasting System)
- MegaStudyEdu
- i-Scream Media
- Redbrick
- Sanoma Corporation
- Anthology
- Learnosity
- iTutorGroup
- D2L Corporation
- Quizlet
- Nearpod
- Tutor Me Education
- Bettermarks GmbH
- MyTutor
- IXL Learning
- Imagine Learning
- UBTECH
- Dukes Education Group
- Pango Education
- Blended Labs
- HEI Schools
- Qridi Oy
- Smartschool
- Brainly
- Preply
- InternetUrok
- Skyeng
- Vulcan
- Learnetic
- Xeropan
- Domo Inc
- Carnegie Learning
- Kira Talent
- Apple Inc
- Edsby
- Clever
- Xyleme
- SchoolMint Inc
- Hurix Systems Private Limited
- SMART Technologies
- F6S
- Compugen Inc
- Slashdot
- Arco Platform
- Descomplica (Brazil)
- Eduqo
- Mosyle
- TICMAS (Argentina)
- uDocz (Peru)
- Aanaab (Saudi Arabia)
- Alef Education (UAE)
- Classera
- K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Noon Academy
- Orcas
- Afrilearn
- AltSchool Africa
- Edves
- SPARK Schools
- HyperionDev
- ADvTECH Group
- iSchool Egypt
- Edufun Technik
- STEMROBO Technologies
