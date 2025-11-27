Water Soluble Films Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water-soluble films market reached approximately USD 476.59 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 841.50 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by Water Soluble Films?

Water-soluble films are generally the packaging materials engineered to dissolve completely when exposed to water, thus leaving little to no residue. They are an eco-friendly option to traditional plastics, commonly made from polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). These films can be designed to dissolve in either cold or hot water and are utilised for applications such as pre-measured detergents, agricultural chemicals, and seed pods.

The main drivers for the water soluble films market are the need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, driven by environmental concerns as well as stringent regulations. Other factors include the demand for safer, along with more convenient packaging solutions in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, detergents, and agriculture, together with technological advancements that enhance film properties and expand applications.

Key Government Initiatives for the Water Soluble Films Industry:

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programs: Governments in regions like the EU and Asia-Pacific are implementing EPR programs which make companies financially responsible for the end-of-life management of their products and packaging, incentivizing the use of easily disposable or biodegradable materials like water-soluble films. Single-Use Plastic (SUP) Bans and Regulations: Numerous countries are enacting stricter laws and outright bans on certain single-use plastics, creating a significant market push for environmentally friendly alternatives, including water-soluble films used in unit-dose packaging. Mandates for Safe Handling of Agrochemicals: Regulatory bodies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and the WHO have mandated certain hazardous pesticides be packaged in water-soluble film bags to minimize human exposure and ensure precise dosing, directly driving industry demand in the agriculture sector. Promoting Bio-based and Biodegradable Alternatives: The European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan and other national strategies are developing policy frameworks to promote the use of biodegradable or compostable plastics to address sustainability challenges and minimize plastic pollution. Sustainable Public Procurement Policies: Governments are increasingly adopting sustainable public procurement policies that prioritize the purchase of eco-friendly products and packaging, including those utilizing water-soluble films, for government operations and publicly funded projects.



What are the Latest Trends in the Water Soluble Films Market?

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging



Due to increasing environmental knowledge, as well as strict government regulations against plastic waste. Consumers and industries are actively looking for biodegradable options that reduce pollution and provide convenient, zero-waste solutions, like those found in detergent pods and even agricultural product packaging. Governments are incorporating regulations, such as single-use plastic bans along with waste disposal rules, which encourage firms to adopt sustainable packaging options such as water-soluble films.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Water Soluble Films Market?

Stringent Regulations on Single-Use Plastics



Stricter government regulations as well as bans on single-use, non-biodegradable plastics in regions such as North America and Europe, are compelling producers to adopt sustainable alternatives, offering a huge impetus for the water-soluble film market. The growing popularity of unit-dose products, like laundry detergent pods and dishwasher capsules, is a key driver. These films provide convenience by eliminating the demand for measuring, ensuring precise dosing, and improving user safety by minimising direct contact with concentrated or hazardous chemicals such as agrochemicals and disinfectants.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Water Soluble Films Market?

North America leads the market because of a combination of strong government regulations, high user knowledge of sustainability, and significant need from key sectors such as household products, pharmaceuticals, and even agriculture. Consumers in the region are increasingly aware of the environmental influence of conventional packaging, leading them to favour products which use sustainable solutions such as water-soluble films. The packaging of pesticides and a few agricultural chemicals in water-soluble films is also a major driver, as it guarantees safe and precise application and decreases waste.

U.S. Water Soluble Films Market Trends

The U.S. market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the need for sustainable and convenient packaging, mainly in sectors as agrochemicals, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. Key trends involve a strong focus on eco-friendly materials, like polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), rising adoption for unit-dose applications in pharmaceuticals and even personal care, and expansion into new markets such as food and textiles.

Canada Market Trends

Canada's market is driven by the need for eco-friendly packaging, mainly for unit-dose products such as laundry pods and pharmaceuticals. Key trends involve increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical and also healthcare sectors for single-dose medication and laundry bags, expansion in the detergent and agrochemical industries, and even a general shift away from traditional plastics because of environmental concerns and supportive regulations.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Water-Soluble Films Industry?

The Asia Pacific is experiencing an opportunistic as well as significant rise in the market, propelled by its current market supremacy, rapid industrialisation, and rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Rising knowledge of plastic pollution and even stringent government regulations against single-use plastics in countries such as China and India are pushing industries to accept biodegradable alternatives like water-soluble films.

China Water Soluble Films Market Trends

China's market is growing because of government support for environmental sustainability, increased consumer need for eco-friendly products, and the growth of key sectors like agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Trends involve shifting from plastic to biodegradable materials, using films for agrochemical as well as detergent packaging, and developing new applications in healthcare and textiles, propelled by both domestic need and a strong manufacturing base.

India Market Trends

India's market is driven by the rising need for eco-friendly and convenient packaging, especially for unit-dose detergents and disinfectants. Key trends involve rising environmental knowledge and government regulations against plastic, which are driving adoption across industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and e-commerce.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

Why did the Cold Water Soluble Films Segment Dominate the Water Soluble Films Market in 2024?

This is due to its convenience, versatility, and strong alignment with sustainability goals. Cold water films are thus ideal for pre-measured products such as detergent pods, dishwasher capsules, along with cleaning product sachets, which are easy to use and mess-free. Innovations in polymer chemistry have enhanced the performance of these films, improving their strength, heat resistance, and also barrier properties. Advancements have made it possible to monitor the dissolution rate for specific applications and to enhance how they dissolve in complex formulations.

The hot water-soluble films segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to its efficiency and broad use in industrial applications, like packaging for detergents, agrochemicals, as well as medical products. Its rapid dissolution in hot water removes the need for handling and disposing of conventional packaging, making it an eco-friendly and convenient choice for both users and businesses.

The films dissolve completely in hot water, preventing the demand for customers to manage, measure, or dispose of extra packaging materials, which is a major advantage for convenience-based consumer goods. This also enhances safety by containing potentially toxic chemicals until they are ready to be used.

Application Insights

Why did the Detergent Packaging Segment dominate the Water Soluble Films Market in 2024?

Due to a combination of user convenience and environmental advantages. Detergent pods reduce waste and even prevent overdosing by offering pre-measured, single-dose units. This packaging also eliminates the demand for conventional plastic containers and is convenient for consumers, as it dissolves completely in water.

The agrochemical packaging segment is considered the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.

Due to its ability to provide safer, more convenient, and also eco-friendly packaging solutions. These films permit the precise, single-dose packaging of toxic chemicals, which decreases user exposure during handling, reduces waste, and prevents accidental spills. Water-soluble films enable the pre-measured, single-dose packaging of concentrated pesticides along with fertilisers. This eliminates the demand for users to manage and measure potentially hazardous substances, significantly decreasing the risk of accidental exposure.

Form Insights

Why did the Films Segment Dominate the Water Soluble Films Market in 2024?

Due to their versatility in packaging, mainly used for single-dose products such as detergent pods, which provide convenience and safety. Their supremacy is also driven by their application in agriculture for packaging pesticides along with fertilisers, as well as their usage in pharmaceuticals for various specific drug delivery systems. Films made from materials such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) provide desirable properties such as high solubility, mechanical strength, and even clarity, while also being non-toxic.

The bags segment is considered the fastest-growing in the water soluble films market during the forecast period.

Due to their widespread usage in the healthcare sector, mainly for hygienic handling of contaminated laundry, and also their eco-friendly nature, which works with increasing consumer and regulatory need for sustainable packaging. Their ease of use, convenience, and suitability for single-use applications also push their popularity across numerous industries. The ease of use for both producers and consumers is a major driver. For users, a soluble bag that can be dissolved directly in water or a washing machine is thus a convenient and user-friendly format.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Water-Soluble Films Industry

In March 2025, Ecopol is actively participating in industry events such as Giflex 2025 to showcase various innovations for recyclable paper-driven packaging and also at the SEPAWA Congress 2025 to present bio-based barrier films, PVOH functional, indicating a strong 2025 focus on sustainability along with performance for packaging, mainly for detergents.



Top Companies in the Water Soluble Films Market & Their Offerings:

Cortec Corporation: Produces EcoSol® water-soluble PVOH films for unit-dose packaging of industrial and consumer products like detergents and hospital laundry bags.

Produces EcoSol® water-soluble PVOH films for unit-dose packaging of industrial and consumer products like detergents and hospital laundry bags. Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd.: Manufactures PVA films for packaging applications such as laundry pods, dishwashing capsules, and agrochemicals.

Manufactures PVA films for packaging applications such as laundry pods, dishwashing capsules, and agrochemicals. Dezhou Huamao Textile Co., Ltd.: Specializes in water-soluble films and non-woven fabrics primarily used as temporary, wash-away stabilizers for the embroidery industry.

Specializes in water-soluble films and non-woven fabrics primarily used as temporary, wash-away stabilizers for the embroidery industry. Ecopol S.p.A.: A global developer and producer of innovative water-soluble and biodegradable films used extensively for unit-dose detergents (laundry and automatic dishwashing).

A global developer and producer of innovative water-soluble and biodegradable films used extensively for unit-dose detergents (laundry and automatic dishwashing). Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co., Ltd.: Manufactures non-toxic, fully biodegradable PVA water-soluble films and bags used in agriculture, healthcare (medical laundry bags), and industrial packaging.

Manufactures non-toxic, fully biodegradable PVA water-soluble films and bags used in agriculture, healthcare (medical laundry bags), and industrial packaging. AMC (UK) Ltd.: Produces water-soluble films and packaging used in healthcare and agriculture to enable safe handling of hazardous or contaminated materials.

Produces water-soluble films and packaging used in healthcare and agriculture to enable safe handling of hazardous or contaminated materials. Noble Industries: An Indian manufacturer of PVA water-soluble films for packaging agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, detergents, and as embroidery stabilizers and mold release agents.

An Indian manufacturer of PVA water-soluble films for packaging agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, detergents, and as embroidery stabilizers and mold release agents. Innovia Films: Produces specialty BOPP and cellulose-based films focused on sustainable packaging, but does not specialize in PVA water-soluble films.

Produces specialty BOPP and cellulose-based films focused on sustainable packaging, but does not specialize in PVA water-soluble films. Neptun Technologies GmbH: A participant in the water-soluble films involved in the production of PVA/PVOH films for various packaging applications.

A participant in the water-soluble films involved in the production of PVA/PVOH films for various packaging applications. 3M Company: A diversified manufacturer not primarily focused on water-soluble packaging films as a core product offering.

A diversified manufacturer not primarily focused on water-soluble packaging films as a core product offering. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Focuses on advanced materials for various industries but does not list water-soluble packaging film as one of its main film offerings.

Focuses on advanced materials for various industries but does not list water-soluble packaging film as one of its main film offerings. Hyosung Chemical Corporation: Produces conventional nylon and PET films for food and medical packaging, not water-soluble films.

Produces conventional nylon and PET films for food and medical packaging, not water-soluble films. Celanese Corporation: Produces the bio-based, biodegradable Clarifoil® cellulosic film, which is compostable but not a water-soluble PVA film.

Produces the bio-based, biodegradable Clarifoil® cellulosic film, which is compostable but not a water-soluble PVA film. Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co., Ltd.: A manufacturer of water-soluble films and related products, known as a prominent company in the market ecosystem.

A manufacturer of water-soluble films and related products, known as a prominent company in the market ecosystem. Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd.: A leading Chinese manufacturer of advanced PVOH and PVA water-soluble films and bags for laundry pods, medical use, and other consumer goods.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Cold Water Soluble Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-based Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-Grafted Films

Hot Water Soluble Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-based Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-Grafted Films

Other Water Soluble Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-based Films Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)-Grafted Films





By Application

Detergent Packaging Laundry Pods Dishwasher Pods

Agrochemical Packaging Fertilizer Packaging Pesticide Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging Unit-dose Medication Packaging Medical Device Packaging

Textile Packaging Embroidery Films Garment Packaging

Food Packaging Single-serve Food Packaging Seasoning Packets

Others Industrial Applications Personal Care Packaging



By Form

Films

Bags

Pouches



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



