Rapala VMC Corporation to Redeem its Outstanding Hybrid Capital Securities Issued in 2023

Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, November 27, 2025 at 06:00 p.m. EET

This notice is made in respect of Rapala VMC Corporation’s (“Rapala VMC”) hybrid capital securities issued on November 29, 2023 with an initial nominal amount of EUR 30 million (ISIN: FI4000560628) (the “Existing Capital Securities”).

Rapala VMC hereby gives a notice to the holders of the Existing Capital Securities (the “Holders”) that it will redeem all the outstanding Existing Capital Securities in accordance with Condition 8.6 (Clean-up call option) of the terms and conditions of the Existing Capital Securities.

Rapala VMC purchased today, pursuant to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated November 14, 2025, the Existing Capital Securities amounting to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 28,500,000 (the “Tender Offer”). The remaining outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Existing Capital Securities after the completion of the Tender Offer is EUR 1,500,000, representing 5.00 per cent of the initial aggregate principal amount of the Existing Capital Securities. Rapala VMC is therefore entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Existing Capital Securities in accordance with Condition 8.6 (Clean-up call option) of the terms and conditions of the Existing Capital Securities.

The outstanding Existing Capital Securities will be redeemed on December 12, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Existing Capital Securities. On the Redemption Date, Rapala VMC will pay to the Holders a redemption price per Existing Capital Security equal to 101 per cent of their nominal amount together with any accrued but unpaid interest. Interest on the Existing Capital Securities to be redeemed accrues until (but excluding) the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable. All the outstanding Existing Capital Securities redeemed by Rapala VMC will be cancelled.

