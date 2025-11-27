Correction: MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of trading in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management

Correction: Aggregate price has been corrected from DKK 903,245.00 to DKK 876,245.00.

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

CEO Rasmus Untidt has sold shares to cover tax payment pertaining to shares granted as part of MT Højgaard Holding’s long-term share-based incentive program.

Further information:

Group legal counsel of MT Højgaard Holding, Jakob Lindholm, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 03 65.

Attachment