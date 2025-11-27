Westhaven Appoints Gattens as Vice President, Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) (“Westhaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Communications, effective December 1, 2025.

Ken Armstrong, CEO of Westhaven, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Communications, furthering Westhaven’s recent efforts to strengthen and refresh its corporate and technical management team. Kaeli’s strong background and approach to corporate communications and capital markets is perfectly suited to lead the development and execution of a new strategic communications program for the Company, as we continue work to realize both the development and exploration upside potential of our Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties in southern British Columbia, including the high-margin, low-cost development opportunity at our Shovelnose gold property.”

Ms. Gattens brings nearly 15 years of leadership experience in corporate communications, capital markets, and public affairs within the global metals and mining sector. She joins Westhaven from Yukon Metals Corp., where she most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations. Her background includes senior roles at the JDS Group of Companies, Sun Peak Metals Corp., VRIFY, Finning, and Goldcorp Inc., where she built and executed strategic communications programs that enhanced global brand visibility and strengthened investor engagement.

Ms. Gattens holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Political Science and Economics from the University of Victoria. She is also certified in ProSci® Change Management and previously served for three years as a Director of Women in Mining British Columbia.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration and development company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold mineralization within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. Westhaven controls ~61,512 hectares (~615 square kilometres) within four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose Gold project is the most advance property, with a recently updated 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the Project’s potential as a robust, low cost and high margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine gold production of 56,000 ounces and having a Cdn$454 million after-tax NPV 6% and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Ken Armstrong”

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO, is responsible for this news release and can be reached at 604-681-5558. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Westhaven does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Mineral Resource Estimate future planned activities, future mineral production and future growth potential for the Company and its projects, the interpretation of preliminary results from exploration undertaken to date at Shovelnose using various exploration techniques and analysis; statements with respect to potential styles of epithermal mineralization at the Shovelnose Project; and the possibility that the Company’s Shovelnose project may host multiple gold bearing epithermal systems. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other precious metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Although management of Westhaven Gold Corp. have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one group of mineral projects; precious metals price volatility; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; and the factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis. Mineral exploration involves a high degree of risk and few properties, which are explored, are ultimately developed into producing mines. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.