Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Albion Crown VCT PLC Albion Crown VCT PLC

ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Crown VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 27 November 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

 







No

 







Description

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 202599.37%0.63%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 202597.02%2.98%
3Re-elect Pamela Garside as a Director of the Company97.19%2.81%
4Re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company97.71%2.29%
5Elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company97.41%2.59%
6Elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company96.24%3.76%
7Elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company97.80%2.20%
8To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company98.68%1.32%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.15%0.85%
10To approve the authority to allot shares99.12%0.88%
11To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme for Ordinary shares and authority to allot Ordinary shares under the scheme99.55%0.45%
12To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.29%3.71%
13To approve the authority to purchase own shares97.89%2.11%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business

In accordance with the Company’s obligations under UKLR 6.4.2 of the UK Listing Rules, copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A recording of the AGM will soon be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

27 November 2025

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Reading