ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Crown VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 27 November 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

















No



















Description



Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 99.37% 0.63% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2025 97.02% 2.98% 3 Re-elect Pamela Garside as a Director of the Company 97.19% 2.81% 4 Re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company 97.71% 2.29% 5 Elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 97.41% 2.59% 6 Elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 96.24% 3.76% 7 Elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 97.80% 2.20% 8 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.68% 1.32% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.15% 0.85% 10 To approve the authority to allot shares 99.12% 0.88% 11 To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme for Ordinary shares and authority to allot Ordinary shares under the scheme 99.55% 0.45% 12 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.29% 3.71% 13 To approve the authority to purchase own shares 97.89% 2.11%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business

In accordance with the Company’s obligations under UKLR 6.4.2 of the UK Listing Rules, copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A recording of the AGM will soon be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

27 November 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850