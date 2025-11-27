BYD comments European market debut of the new Super Hybrid ATTO 2 DM-i.





BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Stella visited the European market debut of the new Super Hybrid ATTO 2 DM-i and said “Europe is a particularly important strategic market for us. We are very happy to have brought, in recent years, different models and technologies that have proved highly successful. Especially in Italy, where we launched our Dolphin Surf model in Milan.” This is what BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li told LaPresse on the sidelines of the European market debut of the new Super Hybrid ATTO 2 DM-i.

“ATTO 2 is another game-changing product,” Li explains, “because it is the only compact B-segment SUV that can travel 90 km in fully electric mode,” reaching up to 1,000 km of combined driving range.

Thanks to this vehicle—called a Super Hybrid car due to its DM-i technology, which ensures “lower consumption levels”—“we will beat anyone,” Li states, “all ICE (internal combustion engine) cars, all hybrids, and even mild hybrids: the best performance when it comes to fuel-saving efficiency.”

Li is particularly proud of the innovations that accompany the launch of ATTO 2, which will provide European consumers with “the best driving experience in terms of technology and performance.” She also highlights the new AI assistant features:



“It will be like talking to a friend. You’ll be able to ask, ‘Hi BYD, what’s the weather like today?’ or ‘Where can I find a restaurant?’ and the car will automatically answer as if it were a friend.”

“We are convinced it will be another success,” Li reiterates, before outlining her expectations for the near future:



“Everyone will need to recognize BYD as a technology company. And when European consumers are ready to buy a new car, we aim to be among the top three brands considered,” she says, emphasizing that “it doesn’t matter whether they want an electric car or an ICE vehicle,” because—Li concludes—“the ATTO 2 DM-i is a one-to-one replacement for ICE cars.”

