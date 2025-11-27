The new public artwork at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be created by Karole Biron

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is pleased to announce that Karole Biron will create the new public artwork that will adorn the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge. Scheduled for 2026, the installation of this new sculpture will mark the final stage in the area’s redevelopment.

The artist was selected following a Canada-wide call for applications and call for proposals issued by JCCBI earlier this year. A selection committee—consisting of public art experts from the City of Montreal and the City of Longueuil, visual arts specialists and two JCCBI representatives—was set up to evaluate the applications and proposed concepts. The final selection was based on a number of criteria, including the relevance and originality of the conceptual approach, as well as the artwork’s symbolism, timelessness and harmonious integration with its surroundings.

The artist’s original design was also guided by the results of a survey carried out by JCCBI in September 2024, which gave Canadians an opportunity to provide input on key aspects of the artwork. The survey identified History and Heritage as the most popular theme, while the values of Peace and Respect received the most votes. Proposals were also expected to incorporate environmentally friendly practices and provide for the use of recycled materials.

The work and its creator

This is how the creator of Intersection, which will be installed at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge, describes the artwork:

“Above all, the artwork is about an encounter. Its tapering, asymmetrical pillars symbolize two shores, two hands or two solidly anchored bodies. Where they meet, irregular triangles are adorned with latticework to form floating lace, whose twists and turns make it seem to dance. A symbol of unity and harmony, Intersection inspire reflection, conjures an ideal of peace, and highlights the Jacques Cartier Bridge’s role in connecting regions and communities. The work simultaneously evokes strength and elegance, diversity and oneness, assertiveness and fragility. It affirms the deep importance of respect for life and the environment, of memory and know-how.

An iconic structure, the Jacques Cartier Bridge bears witness to the collective efforts and technical ingenuity mobilized in response to history-shaping urban, social and cultural transformations. The artwork engages with this heritage, paying tribute to the perseverance, ingenuity and know-how of those responsible for building the bridge.

The use of bronze and stainless steel, materials that are recyclable and long-lasting, reflects the special attention paid to environmental protection and sustainable development during the design process. Also, some of the bronze used in the latticework consisted of scraps collected from a craft foundry.”

About the artist

A visual artist, Karole Biron holds a bachelor’s degree in visual arts and a master’s degree in architecture. Her work explores the relationship between art, architecture and urban life. It asks questions about how we orient ourselves and how we perceive the spaces we inhabit and move through. She creates public artworks that directly engage with the spaces where they are installed. Her work has been displayed in Quebec and abroad. Her wide-ranging practice encompasses sculpture, photography and installation art.

“Intersection will quickly establish itself as a magnificent and timeless landmark for the thousands of road and active mobility users who every day take the South Shore entrance to that other iconic work of art, the Jacques Cartier Bridge. The public artwork and the redevelopment of the area as a whole are also aligned with JCCBI’s vision, which calls for the harmonious integration of structures with their environment, for the benefit of the community,” explains Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer of JCCBI.

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. JCCBI also deconstructed the original Champlain Bridge. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

