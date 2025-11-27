Pixellot Elevates Australian Operations With Major Industry Hire, to Expand AI-Powered Youth and Community Sports Coverage

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixellot , the world’s largest streamer of global youth and community sport, today announced a major step in its commitment to supporting the growth of community sport across Australia. The company will introduce a new AI-driven revenue-share model alongside the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer for Australia and New Zealand.

A highly respected sports executive with more than a decade shaping the growth of Australian basketball, Dean Anglin will officially join Pixellot on January 5th, 2026. Well-known for his leadership and role in driving the national expansion of NBL1, Dean brings extensive industry relationships and a proven track record in building scalable, strategic programs.

The announcement follows Pixellot’s five-year extension of its partnership with PlayOn Sports - the premier fan-engagement platform for high school sport in the United States, operating GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network. It also marks the company’s first major move since closing its latest investment round of 35 million dollars (US).

Pixellot’s AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) model - already proven across 16,000 systems in 9,000 U.S. schools streaming more than half a million events each year - is now being tailored to the needs of Australian grassroots associations, clubs, and schools. Early adopters include Hockey Australia, Netball New Zealand, and local basketball organisations such as Southern Districts Spartans (QLD), who are already experiencing strong engagement with Pixellot’s technology.

Powered by Pixellot’s Agentic AI, the system automates production, personalises content, and drives monetisation through per-player charging models that are well-aligned with the Australian market.

“AIaaS represents a new way for technology partners to collaborate,” said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Pixellot. “By expanding into Australia, we’re helping sporting organisations scale efficiently, engage audiences, and grow shared revenue.”

“I’m excited to bring Pixellot’s proven technology to Australian sporting communities,” said Dean Anglin, Pixellot’s incoming Chief Commercial Officer, Australia and New Zealand. “Every club, every school, and every association deserves the chance to share their athletes’ moments with families and fans. Our AIaaS model makes that possible while creating genuine revenue opportunities that help these organisations thrive.”

With AIaaS now available in Australia, Pixellot is redefining how community sporting organisations can engage athletes and fans while generating sustainable revenue at scale.

About Pixellot

Since pioneering AI-automated sports capture in 2013, Pixellot continues to lead the industry, streaming more sports content than any other platform worldwide. A unique AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) revenue-share model enables schools, clubs, and leagues to broadcast and monetize games that would otherwise go unseen, creating lasting memories for communities, families and providing new opportunities for athletes to develop and be discovered.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae99bc44-a1bd-46a8-adcf-3bc039dd027c