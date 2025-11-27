thePropTrade Unveils “Volume 2”: A Major Upgrade Marking Its First-Year Success and the Future of Funded Trading



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global thePropTrade, one of the fastest-growing proprietary trading firms of the past year, is proud to announce the official launch of thePropTrade: Volume 2, a major expansion of its trading ecosystem. The new release introduces cTrader, Instant Funding, Edge Accounts, a next-generation dashboard, competitive Trading Battles, and a lineup of exclusive promotions, marking a monumental step forward in the firm’s evolution.

In less than twelve months, thePropTrade has grown from a newcomer to one of the most respected trader-first prop firms in the industry. Setting new standards for transparency, reliability, and professional trading conditions.

“They asked, and we delivered.”

Volume 2 is built directly from trader feedback, real payout data, and the firm’s deep experience in financial markets.

A Breakthrough Year for thePropTrade

Since launching in October 2024, thePropTrade has achieved:

Thousands of successful payouts across every account tier

across every account tier Record growth in monthly new traders

in monthly new traders A thriving global community across Discord, X, and Instagram



Expansion into new trading regions

A reputation for professionalism, clear rules, and genuine trader support





With over 50 years of combined financial markets and fintech experience behind its leadership, thePropTrade enters Year Two with momentum and trust rarely seen in the prop trading industry.

Introducing thePropTrade: Volume 2

Volume 2 marks the firm’s biggest upgrade yet. Engineered to elevate the trader experience from start to scale.

cTrader Integration: Precision for Serious Traders

One of the most requested features is now a reality.

thePropTrade introduces cTrader, known for its institutional-grade execution, clean interface, and advanced analytics.

Lightning-fast order execution

Depth of Market (DOM)

Professional charting

Smart risk tools

Seamless performance evaluation





This upgrade gives traders a powerful, intuitive alternative to TradeLocker while maintaining thePropTrade’s signature transparency.

Instant Funding: Trade Capital from Day One

Volume 2 launches the highly anticipated Instant Funding program.

No phases. No evaluations. No delays.

Traders can now get funded immediately and start trading on day one, with the same fairness, monitoring, and structure that thePropTrade is known for.

Edge Accounts: Same Opportunity, Lower Cost

In response to trader demand for more accessible funding, thePropTrade introduces the Edge Account, a new model with:

A significantly lower entry cost

A reduced profit target

A faster, more efficient path to becoming a funded trader





Edge Accounts are designed for active, skilled traders who want quicker access to capital with simpler requirements.

A New Dashboard: Faster, Cleaner, Smarter

Volume 2 includes an upgraded trader dashboard featuring:

Better visuals and data clarity

Smoother performance updates

Improved user experience across devices





It’s an analytical powerhouse built to support discipline, consistency, and smarter risk management.

Trading Battles: Skill Meets Competition

For the first time, thePropTrade introduces Trading Battles:

Daily, weekly, and monthly challenges where traders can compete for prizes, leaderboard rankings, and exclusive perks.

With fair rules and transparent tracking, these battles bring excitement, engagement, and community spirit to the trading floor, without compromising integrity.

Celebrating a Strong First Year

Volume 2 also marks a milestone:

One full year of successful payouts, community growth, platform advancements, and global expansion.

thePropTrade celebrates this anniversary by launching a series of juicy promotions, including limited-time discounts, giveaways, and exclusive account benefits throughout the release week.

A Message from the CEO

“Volume 2 is built on everything our traders have taught us this year. We’re here to fund real traders, support real growth, and set a new standard for professionalism in this industry. We’re not a hype machine, we’re the grown-ups in the room. And we’re here to stay.” -Katarina Kvasnicak

About thePropTrade

thePropTrade is a global proprietary trading firm with their main hub in Dubai, providing traders with funded accounts, transparent rules, and professional-grade conditions. Built by financial industry veterans with over 50 years of combined experience, thePropTrade focuses on trader growth, community support, and long-term sustainability.

Learn more at https://theproptrade.com/

Follow updates on Instagram, X, YouTube, and Discord.

