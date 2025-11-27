Enserva Responds to Signed MOU between Alberta and Ottawa

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enserva issued the following statement regarding an energy agreement between the Province of Alberta and the Federal Government

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) announced today between the federal government and the province of Alberta marks a meaningful step forward for Canada’s energy sector. The renewed willingness of both levels of government to engage on critical energy issues is welcome and signals a more serious approach to unleashing responsible development. Thank you to Premier Danielle Smith for the hard work to get us here today.

That said, this is only an initial step in a long and complex process. An MOU alone will not restore industry activity—broader market conditions and a predictable regulatory environment remain essential. We are encouraged by the commitments within the agreement, including the decision not to proceed with an oil and gas emissions cap and the introduction of a maximum two-year timeline for permitting and approvals. Faster permitting, clearer policy direction, and support for technologies such as carbon capture are vital to strengthening investor confidence.

Our member companies are hopeful with the announcement today; however, it is with cautious optimism. If these commitments translate into concrete measures, Canada can regain momentum and reinforce its position as a reliable, competitive global energy supplier that can help end global energy poverty.

Gurpreet Lail

President and CEO

