Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B Shares") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2026 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on December 31, 2025.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.