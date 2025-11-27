Encore Technologies Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Technologies Corp. (CSE: ENCR) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial public offering (the “Offering”), which closed today and involved the issuance of 5,750,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $862,500, including the full exercise of the Agent’s over-allotment option for an additional 750,000 Shares.

The Offering was led by Leede Financial Inc. (the “Agent”), acting as agent and sole bookrunner on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement dated October 23, 2025 (the “Agency Agreement”). In connection with its services under the Agency Agreement, the Company issued the Agent 402,500 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the “Agent’s Warrants”), each exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share until November 27, 2026. The Company also paid the Agent a cash commission of $60,375 (representing 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including proceeds from the over-allotment option), a corporate finance fee of $50,000 plus applicable taxes and reimbursed the Agent for certain expenses in accordance with the Agency Agreement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for growth initiatives, corporate development, and general working capital purposes, as further described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated October 23, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will begin trading on or about November 28, 2025 under the symbol “ENCR”.

About Encore Technologies Corp.

Encore Technologies Corp. builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems, and data optimization. The Company’s platforms leverage data and automation to improve the efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technologies that align with its vision of a more connected and intelligent built environment.

For further information contact:

Stephen Kukucha

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 398-4786

