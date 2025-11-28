More than 20 representatives of Chinese enterprises visit Saudi Arabia to explore new opportunities in the international market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a delegation of Chinese private enterprises, organized by the Chinese enterprise service platform TOJOY Enterprise Service, held business talks with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Mr. Ge Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Service, joined more than 20 representatives from companies including Zhejiang Great Wall Mixing Equipment Co., Ltd. and Longqing Southeast (Hainan) Green Building Co., Ltd. The discussions covered investment, infrastructure, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other sectors. Assistant Deputy Minister Fahd Mansour Alhashem and other officials attended the meeting. The two sides held pragmatic discussions on the Saudi investment environment, industrial policies, and cooperation opportunities between Chinese and Saudi enterprises.

During the exchange, Mr. Ge Jun said that TOJOY Enterprise Service has long focused on supporting the global development of Chinese companies. This delegation includes representatives from the manufacturing, building materials, technology and trade sectors, with the aim of fostering resource complementarity through pragmatic cooperation between Chinese enterprises and Middle Eastern markets.

Mr. Ge Jun said that Saudi Arabia, as a major economy in the Middle East, is actively advancing diversified economic development under Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on high-growth sectors such as new energy, information and communications technology, healthcare, and infrastructure construction. These areas align closely with the strengths of Chinese enterprises in technology development, industrial integration and large-scale operations. He added that TOJOY Enterprise Service will leverage its platform resources to help Chinese private enterprises better understand local policies and business environments, promoting cooperation that extends from the product level to broader industrial-chain collaboration.

Mr. Ge Jun also noted that Chinese enterprises should take a long-term perspective when expanding into Middle Eastern markets, emphasizing localization and compliance. Several participating companies have already begun registering their businesses in Saudi Arabia.

During the talks, the two sides reached preliminary cooperation intentions in infrastructure and smart transportation, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other fields. The Saudi Ministry of Investment stated that it would assign dedicated officials to facilitate coordination, while TOJOY Enterprise Service will continue organizing targeted exchanges in the Middle East and help establish a long-term cooperation mechanism between Chinese and Saudi enterprises.

Company: TOJOY

Contact Person: Grace

Email: zhaopinhr@tojoy.com

Website: www.tojoy.com

Telephone: +86 18513865863

City: Beijing