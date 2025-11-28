12BET Supports the Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Celebration of Tradition

(Caption: 12BET Proudly Sponsors the Nine Emperor Gods Festival)

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entertainment brand 12BET recently participated as an honorary sponsor of the 2025 Nine Emperor Gods Festival, joining hands to celebrate one of Asia’s most enduring cultural traditions, deeply rooted in communities across the region. Through this meaningful collaboration, 12BET helped bring the event to a successful close, reflecting the brand’s strong commitment to diversity, heritage, and social values.





The Nine Emperor Gods belief, symbolizing justice, loyalty, and peace, has long been revered in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond. This sponsorship not only demonstrates 12BET’s respect and support for traditional heritage but also underscores its dedication to corporate social responsibility, community development, and fostering meaningful cultural connections across Asia.





A 12BET spokesperson stated: “Culture is the bond that unites generations and communities. 12BET is more than an international brand — we strive to be a positive force that promotes shared values and preserves tradition. Being part of the Nine Emperor Gods Festival is both an honor and an important mission to spread positive energy within the community.”

12BET will continue to invest in public welfare initiatives and sports development, actively giving back to society through long-term action, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable regional future.

About 12BET

12BET , founded in 2007, is a pioneering igaming company with over a decade of experience delivering multilingual services across Europe and Asia. Recognized globally and ranked 17th by eGaming Review Magazine’s Annual Power 50, 12BET has become a major force in the igaming market. Built on the core values of sincerity, fairness, and kindness, 12BET provides a secure, reliable, and exceptional entertainment experience for users around the world.

