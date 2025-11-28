Geriatric Care Services Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.03 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 7.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Geriatric Care Services Market Overview

Market Drivers

1. Rapid Growth of the Global Elderly Population

The Geriatric Care Services Market continues to expand as the global elderly population rises sharply.

Longer life expectancy, declining birth rates, and improved healthcare systems contribute to the increase in seniors requiring long-term care.

Governments, hospitals, and private providers are investing in specialized geriatric programs to address mobility issues, cognitive decline, and chronic illness management.

This demographic shift fuels demand for home care, assisted living, day care centers, and skilled nursing services.

Market players that offer scalable care models, digital monitoring systems, and cost-effective packages are positioned to capture strong B2B demand and long-term contracts.





2. Increased Chronic Disease Prevalence Among Seniors

The rising burden of chronic diseases including dementia, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders is driving demand for comprehensive geriatric care.

Older individuals require ongoing monitoring, rehabilitation, medication management, and nursing support, creating continuous revenue streams for service providers.

Healthcare facilities increasingly adopt integrated care models, remote monitoring tools, and personalized treatment programs to reduce hospitalization and improve outcomes.

B2B buyers such as hospitals, insurers, and senior living chains prefer partnering with geriatric service companies offering standardized, high-impact care solutions.

This shift strengthens market penetration and accelerates investment in advanced eldercare technologies.





3. Growing Preference for Home-Based and Personalized Care Services

Seniors increasingly prefer to age in place, accelerating demand for home-based geriatric services.

Home care solutions offer greater comfort, lower infection risk, and cost efficiency compared to traditional hospital care.

Providers are integrating telemedicine, AI-driven monitoring, digital health records, and on-demand care delivery to improve service quality.

Personalized care models including companion care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation are gaining traction among B2B clients, insurers, and family caregivers.

Companies delivering flexible, technology-enabled home care packages are gaining a competitive edge and improving client retention across regions.



Market Restraint:

1. High Operational Costs and Chronic Staffing Shortages

Geriatric care facilities face continuously rising operational expenses, including wages, regulatory compliance, medical supplies, and infrastructure upgrades.

Skilled nurses, caregivers, and therapists are in short supply, resulting in high turnover rates and increased cost of hiring and training.

Smaller service providers struggle to maintain profitability, limiting market competition and slowing expansion.

These cost pressures negatively impact affordability for consumers and reduce B2B purchasing power.

The shortage also affects care quality, capacity planning, and service scalability, restricting market growth.





2. Limited Reimbursement Policies and Insurance Barriers

Many countries offer insufficient insurance coverage for long-term geriatric care, placing financial pressure on families and reducing service adoption rates.

Reimbursement restrictions for assisted living, home care, and chronic disease management limit provider revenue stability.

Healthcare companies often delay investments in advanced technologies due to unclear reimbursement frameworks.

Inconsistent regional policies create uncertainty for multinational players exploring market entry strategies.

The reimbursement gap reduces market accessibility and slows down the transition toward value-based geriatric care models.





3. Regulatory Complexity and Heavy Compliance Requirements

The geriatric care sector operates under strict regulations related to patient safety, facility standards, staffing ratios, and data security.

Frequent policy changes require continuous resource allocation for documentation, audits, and staff training.

International players face additional challenges due to country-specific compliance variations, slowing expansion into new regions.

High regulatory pressure limits innovation and increases the cost of adopting new technologies.

These complexities create operational inefficiencies, discourage new entrants, and increase overall market fragmentation.





Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Geriatric Care Services Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement frameworks, and rising demand for home-based care. Europe follows closely with expanding assisted living facilities and robust elderly care policies. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to its rapidly aging population, improving healthcare investments, and growing adoption of geriatric home care services across China, Japan, and India.

Key Players

The “Global Geriatric Care Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Octapharma AG.

Geriatric Care Services Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented market into Product Type, Service, Application and Geography.

Geriatric Care Services Market, by Product Type: Housing & Assistive Devices Pharmaceuticals





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Service:



Homecare Institutional Care





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Application:



Respiratory Diseases Diabetes Osteoporosis Heart Diseases





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Product Type, Service, and Application for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by Product Type, Service, and Application for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters?

This report provides actionable insights, data-driven forecasts, and competitive intelligence for strategic decision-making. It helps stakeholders understand emerging trends, pricing analysis, technological disruptions, and market opportunities to strengthen business expansion and investment planning.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is ideal for healthcare providers, geriatric service companies, investors, policymakers, market research professionals, consulting firms, technology developers, and B2B decision-makers seeking reliable insights and growth strategies in the global Geriatric Care Services Market.

