Geofencing Market Set for Strong Growth to USD 15.97 Billion by 2033, Driven by Expanding Location-Based Marketing and IoT Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geofencing Market size is valued at USD 3.37 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 15.97 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.49% during 2026-2033.

The industry's quick adoption of location-based marketing, asset tracking, and security applications is highlighted in the geofencing market report. Advances in GPS, mobile, and Internet of Things technologies are supporting growth.





The U.S. Geofencing Market size is valued at USD 0.88 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.22% during 2026-2033.

Geofencing Due to rising smartphone adoption and sophisticated GPS services, the market is expanding due to a significant revenue share. The use of location-based engagement is growing as it is implemented more widely in retail, logistics, and transportation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, Active Geofencing Led the Market with a 63.40% Share in 2025; Passive Geofencing is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.10%

Active geofencing is the leading technology in the Geofencing Market that allows real-time tracking of location and instant alerts through repeated data exchange between GPS, Wi-Fi, or RFID signals. Passive geofencing has been identified as a growth segment due to its low battery usage background tracking effectiveness.

By Application, Transportation and Logistics Segment Dominated with 34.20% in 2025; Retail is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.60%

The transportation & logistics are projected to lead the Geofencing Market with increased fleet tracking, route optimization and real-time delivery monitoring solutions. The retail sector is emerging as a key market with companies implementing geofencing for location-based marketing, push notifications and customer engagement programs.

By Type, Mobile Geofencing Segment Led with 58.70% Share in 2025, while Fixed Geofencing is the Fastest-growing Segment at a CAGR of 8.50%

The mobile geofencing segment dominates due to high usage of smartphone with wearable devices and mobile applications for accurate tracking in real time. Fixed geofencing is seeing massive growth as it’s increasingly being used at fixed infrastructures such as offices, warehouses and event spaces for location monitoring/ compliance and security.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Segment Held 66.30% Share in 2025; Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.40%

The large enterprises segment leads the Geofencing Market with companies willing to take the risk of opting for advanced analytics and automation or customer engagement solutions. SMEs are expected to register the highest growth rate due to the emergence of cost-effective cloud-based geofencing solutions.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Geofencing Market and accounted for 36.50% of revenue share, this leadership is driven by the early adoption of presence-based marketing and use of sophisticated GPS technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Geofencing Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 21.87% due to smartphone proliferation and heavy investment in location-based services.

Key Players:

Simpli.fi

Thumbvista

GPSWOX

DreamOrbit

Esri

LocationSmart

Bluedot Innovation

Apple, Inc

Geomoby

Upland Localytics

Succorfish

Visioglobe

Raveon Technologies

Urban Airship

Mapcite

Mediavision

PlotProjects

Insiteo

GeoMoby

Bluedot

Geofencing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.37 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.49% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Active Geofencing and Passive Geofencing)

• By Application (Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, BFSI, and Others)

• By Type (Fixed Geofencing and Mobile Geofencing)

• By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , the Simpli. fi announced a strategic partnership with Faraday to integrate predictive consumer-insights into its addressable geo-fencing platform, enabling advertisers to generate lookalike audiences using 1,500 attributes per U.S. adult consumer.

, the Simpli. fi announced a strategic partnership with Faraday to integrate predictive consumer-insights into its addressable geo-fencing platform, enabling advertisers to generate lookalike audiences using 1,500 attributes per U.S. adult consumer. In June 2025, Esri released updates to its ArcGIS Location Services, introducing features such as “Snap to Roads” for routing and enhanced geodemographic segmentation via the third-generation Tapestry tool, benefiting geofence-based developer use-cases.

