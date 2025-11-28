SENO Closes 700k Pre Seed Fundraising Round to Advance Its Next Generation Film Delivery Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENO secured 700k in pre seed funding to accelerate research, testing, and platform development for its film based delivery technology while preparing for future technical evaluations in global markets.

Strategic Capital to Strengthen Research and Platform Development

SENO, an emerging technology company focused on the development of next generation ultra thin film delivery systems, announced the completion of its 700,000 USD pre seed fundraising round. The round places the company at a valuation of 7 million USD and marks a significant milestone as SENO moves into its next stage of platform development.





The new capital will support the company’s ongoing investment in materials science research, formulation work, and early stage platform validation. SENO plans to apply the funds to expand research and development infrastructure, conduct formulation and stability testing, enhance quality and safety systems, and prepare for future technical validation phases. A portion of the funding will also support pilot scale production planning and international readiness assessments.

The fundraising round represents the company’s first major external milestone as it continues to build a platform centered on dissolvable film technology. The funding will also enable the company to strengthen its internal scientific capabilities and broaden exploratory work on potential use cases across the global marketplace.

Building a Modular Platform for Future Adaptation

SENO is developing a modular film based delivery platform designed to support future use cases across a broad range of categories. Rather than limiting its research to any single product direction, the company is focused on engineering scalable ultra thin films that can later be adapted for multiple sectors.

Current research initiatives include advances in film forming materials, micro layer engineering for controlled release applications, packaging durability testing, early international compliance preparation, and human factor studies conducted in select overseas markets. These efforts support the company’s long term objective of creating a versatile platform with the potential to be applied to various consumer, wellness, and functional film related applications.

SENO’s science centered approach places emphasis on durability, consistency, and safety across all early stage evaluations. The company is positioning itself to serve as a materials driven innovator capable of supporting future product development paths as markets evolve.

International Pilot Programs and Global Strategy Alignment

As part of its pre commercialization groundwork, SENO has begun establishing small scale pilot programs in select international regions. These initiatives aim to assess supply chain readiness, study user behavior patterns, and refine quality assurance metrics in controlled environments.

The company is also working with international regulatory consultants to evaluate the evolving global framework for film based delivery technologies. These evaluations are intended to support long term compliance planning and ensure that future development steps align with standards that may apply across multiple jurisdictions.

A SENO spokesperson stated, “We are taking a compliance first and science driven approach. Every step we take now, whether in research, manufacturing, or overseas exploratory programs, is centered on creating a stable foundation for long term global expansion.”

Strengthening Technical Guidance and Cross Border Collaboration

SENO has continued to build its research advisory network by bringing in scientific advisors from materials engineering, biomaterial research, and formulation science fields. These advisors provide guidance on the company’s early stage development plans and platform scalability evaluation.

The company’s workforce spans the United States and Asia, reflecting SENO’s plan to maintain an internationally collaborative structure. This cross border model is intended to support technical problem solving across multiple domains, including materials science, global operations, regulatory navigation, and supply chain planning.

Jason Zhao, Co founder and United States Regional Director of SENO, shared, “I am proud to be part of a team that is focused on building technologies that may influence the way future routines operate. Supporting the early stages of this platform is a meaningful step for us.”

Focus on Long Term Infrastructure and Platform Stability

As SENO progresses through its early developmental checkpoints, the company is emphasizing the importance of system level readiness. The funding will support enhancements to laboratory infrastructure, quality management frameworks, and future testing environments.

To prepare for scalable development, the company is also evaluating processes for data collection, formulation consistency tracking, and cross regional material testing. These early infrastructure investments are intended to ensure that SENO can support larger technical validation phases and maintain reliable standards as the platform evolves.

SENO has stated that its approach prioritizes technical accuracy, safety, and global adaptability. The company intends to continue refining the core properties of its films while expanding its understanding of potential application scenarios that may emerge as the platform matures.

Research Driven Path Toward Market Readiness





The capital raised will allow SENO to continue progressing along its multi stage research roadmap. The company is preparing for advanced formulation work, further material durability testing, international compliance assessment, and broader performance studies. These steps represent essential components in the company’s long term platform development process.

SENO’s leadership views the fundraising round as foundational to its next phase of technical execution. The company expects continued growth across its research teams, increased collaboration with scientific advisors, and ongoing evaluations of international pathways that may support future adaptation.

While the company is still at the pre commercialization stage, the strategic funding will allow SENO to continue its focus on scientific verification, platform durability, and readiness for potential future applications.

About SENO

SENO is a technology company specializing in dissolvable film engineering and advanced delivery systems. The company develops ultra thin film platforms designed for future adaptability across multiple sectors. With teams located across several countries, SENO focuses on building scalable and high quality film based technologies supported by materials science research, global compliance preparation, and cross border collaboration.

Media Contact

Jason Zhao

Co-Founder, SENO

Email: seno-serve@outlook.com

