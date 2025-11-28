CEA Industries (BNC) Announces Appointment of Annemarie Tierney to Board of Directors

Louisville, CO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) (“BNC” or the “Company”), which manages the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced that Annemarie Tierney, Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of Wednesday, November 26th, 2025.



Tierney joins a seasoned board comprising Hans Thomas, Russell Read, Tony McDonald, Carly Howard, and Nick Etten, collectively bringing extensive experience across public markets, governance, investment oversight, and digital-asset market structure.

Tierney is the Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors, a strategic consulting firm serving a wide range of clients in the digital asset industry. Tierney is an experienced board and advisory board member. Tierney has held executive strategy and/or legal roles at Templum, Inc., Nasdaq Private Market, SecondMarket Holdings (now Digital Currency Group where she led the efforts to structure, launch and obtain OTC QX approval to publicly trade the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC), and to trade bitcoin through SecondMarket’s broker dealer (now Genesis Global Trading)), the NYSE, Skadden Arps (London and NYC), and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She brings extensive experience in digital asset regulation and policy, U.S. securities law and market structure, public company reporting obligations, and corporate governance.

She is a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Association of SEC Alumni (ASECA), where she also served as President from 2023 to 2025. She previously served on the SEC’s Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies. She holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses.

“We are building a board with the expertise and judgment required for the next phase of BNC’s growth,” said David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries. “Annemarie brings globally recognised leadership in regulation and governance, and her appointment further solidifies BNC’s foundations as we pursue our mission to build the world’s largest and most transparent BNB treasury.”

Commenting on the appointment, Annemarie Tierney said: “BNC is building a governance framework and operational model that aligns with the expectations of regulators, institutional investors, and public-company stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Company continues to strengthen its regulatory alignment, oversight processes, and long-term strategic direction.”

ENDS

