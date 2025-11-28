CEA Industries (BNC) Announces Appointment of Annemarie Tierney to Board of Directors

Louisville, CO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) (“BNC” or the “Company”), which manages the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced that Annemarie Tierney, Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of Wednesday, November 26th, 2025.
Tierney joins a seasoned board comprising Hans Thomas, Russell Read, Tony McDonald, Carly Howard, and Nick Etten, collectively bringing extensive experience across public markets, governance, investment oversight, and digital-asset market structure.
Tierney is the Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors, a strategic consulting firm serving a wide range of clients in the digital asset industry. Tierney is an experienced board and advisory board member. Tierney has held executive strategy and/or legal roles at Templum, Inc., Nasdaq Private Market, SecondMarket Holdings (now Digital Currency Group where she led the efforts to structure, launch and obtain OTC QX approval to publicly trade the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC), and to trade bitcoin through SecondMarket’s broker dealer (now Genesis Global Trading)), the NYSE, Skadden Arps (London and NYC), and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She brings extensive experience in digital asset regulation and policy, U.S. securities law and market structure, public company reporting obligations, and corporate governance.
She is a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Association of SEC Alumni (ASECA), where she also served as President from 2023 to 2025. She previously served on the SEC’s Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies. She holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses.
“We are building a board with the expertise and judgment required for the next phase of BNC’s growth,” said David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries. “Annemarie brings globally recognised leadership in regulation and governance, and her appointment further solidifies BNC’s foundations as we pursue our mission to build the world’s largest and most transparent BNB treasury.”
Commenting on the appointment, Annemarie Tierney said: “BNC is building a governance framework and operational model that aligns with the expectations of regulators, institutional investors, and public-company stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Company continues to strengthen its regulatory alignment, oversight processes, and long-term strategic direction.”
ENDS
CEA Industries Media Inquiries: bnc@cw8.co
Investor Relations: james@haydenir.com
About CEA Industries Inc.
CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding BNC’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) the Company’s position as the largest BNB treasury in the world; (ii) the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem; (iii) BNC’s role in advancing BNB’s global adoption; (iv) the growth of interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide; (v) BNC being the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury; (vi) BNC’s ability to scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures, which result in lasting value to shareholders and (vii) updates and expansion of the dashboard. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future effect BNC’s actual results and could cause BNC’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to, BNC’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BNC’s ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; the competitive environment of BNC’s business; and the future value and adoption of BNB. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC’s filings with the SEC, including BNC’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and Form 10-KT filed with the SEC on July 25, 2025, each as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. BNC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.