Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Reminder of Remote Presentation on Publication of Feasibility Study for Bilboes Gold Project in Zimbabwe

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that, following its announcement on November 25, 2025 regarding the decision to proceed with the Bilboes Gold Project after completion and publication of the feasibility study, the Company will host a remote presentation for analysts and investors.

The presentation will be on Monday December 1, 2025 at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Webcast link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/690dd1a327ca940014423b9b

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent		 

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



