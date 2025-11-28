Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Reminder of Remote Presentation on Publication of Feasibility Study for Bilboes Gold Project in Zimbabwe

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that, following its announcement on November 25, 2025 regarding the decision to proceed with the Bilboes Gold Project after completion and publication of the feasibility study, the Company will host a remote presentation for analysts and investors.
The presentation will be on Monday December 1, 2025 at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
Webcast link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/690dd1a327ca940014423b9b
