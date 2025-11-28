PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, FRANCE

Friday, November 28, 2025

FORVIA Statement on Divestiture Processes

Following recent media coverage, FORVIA aims to provide clarity to its employees, partners, and stakeholders regarding current divestiture processes.

As previously announced, FORVIA has been carrying out a comprehensive strategic review of its portfolio. As a result, the Group has engaged certain processes to sell parts of its robust portfolio, which includes assets of its Interiors business group.

As a listed company, FORVIA adheres to strict disclosure rules and governance standards. We do not comment on market rumors, nor can we communicate on specific elements of any confidential offer, including valuation or pricing. Any offer would be subject to negotiation and approval of our Board of Directors.

Today, our priority remains to execute our roadmap with discipline and responsibility, while driving our performance and empowering our teams to thrive as we advance our strategic transformation.

