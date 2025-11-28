Devsinc Strengthens AI Capabilities with Datics AI Acquisition, Targeting the $82 Billion Global Analytics Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan's leading IT services provider, Devsinc, has announced its acquisition of Datics AI, an artificial intelligence-focused technology company. This transaction represents the company's third strategic purchase this year, building on earlier acquisitions of Alchemative and Cloud1, and solidifies Devsinc's position as a key player in the rapidly evolving AI and data analytics space.

The merger brings together two award-winning organizations. Datics AI received the "Best Software House 2022" distinction from President Dr. Arif Alvi, and company founder Umair Majeed was honored as "Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2021." Following the deal, Umair Majeed assumes the position of SVP Growth at Devsinc, while Rana Umar Majeed, who previously served as Datics AI's Chief Technology Officer, becomes SVP of AI Enablement and Transformation.

The acquisition comes at an opportune moment. Industry analysts value the current global data analytics market at $82.23 billion, with projections indicating growth to $402.70 billion by 2032. The North American market commands a 39.5% share worth approximately $7.30 billion, and regions including the Middle East, Europe, and the UK are witnessing substantial expansion fueled by digital modernization efforts and significant public sector technology investments.

Usman Asif, Global CEO of Devsinc, shared his perspective: "Bringing Datics AI into our organization significantly advances our ability to provide exceptional technology offerings. This positions us strongly to capture opportunities in regions experiencing surging demand for sophisticated data solutions."

Reflecting on the partnership, Umair Majeed stated: "Becoming part of Devsinc provides the infrastructure and global footprint needed to bring our AI capabilities to international markets."

Rana Umar Majeed expressed enthusiasm about the combined potential: "This partnership merges cutting-edge AI knowledge with proven enterprise delivery, enabling us to develop groundbreaking solutions for our clients."

Devsinc's Head of Global Marketing, Moiz S. Varind, explained the broader strategy: "Strategic acquisitions have become central to how we grow. We're actively expanding our enterprise presence throughout the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific, and this deal accelerates our momentum worldwide."

With the acquisition complete, Devsinc is equipped to support clients spanning healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and additional sectors. The company's expanded portfolio now encompasses full-spectrum AI and analytics services, from predictive modeling and machine learning implementations to real-time data processing solutions.

