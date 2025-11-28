North America Radio Frequency Components Market Report 2025-2033: Growing Penetration of IoT and Connected Devices and Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Radio Frequency Components Market Report by Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Radio Frequency Components Market is set to see substantial growth, growing from US$ 42.81 Billion in 2024 to US$ 122.99 Billion by 2033. This growth is a reflection of a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.44% between 2025 and 2033.

The key drivers of this growth are growing demand for sophisticated wireless communication technologies as well as the growing incorporation of RF components into many electronic products across numerous industries.







With the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices, the needs of RF components are also increasing, allowing wireless connectivity in industries and households. Generally, RF components are crucial for effective communication and lie at the core of contemporary technological advancements in North America.



Growth Drivers in the North America Radio Frequency Components Market

Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks



The deployment of 5G networks in the United States and Canada is one of the most powerful drivers of demand for RF components. 5G networks need sophisticated RF filters, duplexers, and switches that can support higher frequencies, lower latency, and higher data rates. Telecom operators and equipment providers are investing heavily in next-generation RF solutions to cater to massive connectivity needs. Consumer uptake of 5G smartphones and IoT devices also increases demand for high-performance RF components.

5G inclusion in smart cities, autonomous driving, and industrial automation also highlights the long-term growth potential of this trend. June 2025, North America continues to lead in next-generation wireless connectivity. North America has 314 million 5G connections as of Q1 2025, covering 83 percent of the population. Cellular data traffic reached 40 million terabytes, with each person consuming 104.6 GB on average. 5G connections will total 772 million by 2029, a penetration rate of 197 percent.



Growing Penetration of IoT and Connected Devices



The use of IoT in industries like healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and smart homes is growing faster in North America. All IoT devices need stable RF components to provide connectivity, transmit signals, and conserve power. Products such as wearable medical monitors, smart cars, and IoT-enabled appliances depend on RF switches, filters, and antennas to function.

The rise of connected ecosystems needs RF components to be miniaturized and power-efficient at all times. With IoT expanding into billions of devices in North America, RF technology emerges as a key enabler for continued growth in the market. There were an estimated 57.55 million smart home product users in the U.S. in 2022.7 It is forecast that by 2025, more than 57% of U.S. homes will own at least one smart home device.



Growth in Automotive Electronics



The automotive sector is a significant driver of RF component growth within North America. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, infotainment systems, and GPS navigation all depend on reliable RF components. With the proliferation of electric and autonomous cars, RF technology is at the forefront of providing stable wireless communication as well as safety functions. Car manufacturers are investing in RF technologies to enable technologies like connected vehicle platforms as well as real-time traffic monitoring.

As a hub for automotive innovation as well as adoption, North America sees the incorporation of RF components in vehicles as a leading and growing driver of growth. December 2023 - Softing Automotive Electronics, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Softing AG, has been ordered by a North American special vehicle manufacturer to provide an all-inclusive package for the development of a diagnostic system to maintain its vehicles.



Challenges in the North America Radio Frequency Components Market

High Manufacturing Complexity and Costs



RF components are subject to high-precision engineering and advanced semiconductor fabrication processes. The manufacturing of filters, duplexers, and switches that are capable of supporting higher frequencies with efficiency is technologically demanding. This leads to more expensive production, which can act as a limitation for adoption in cost-sensitive markets. Supply chain interruptions for raw materials and advanced semiconductor wafers also further exacerbate manufacturing difficulties. Performance, cost, and scalability continue to be the endemic challenge for RF component manufacturers in North America.



Rapid Technological Obsolescence



The components industry for RF confronts rapid technological changes as a result of changing wireless standards, from 4G LTE to 5G and future generations. Components for legacy standards rapidly become outdated, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up. This quick cycle of innovation places burdens on R&D expenditure and shortens product lifecycles. Smaller firms frequently find it difficult to cope, since only the large ones are able to continually invest in next-generation products. Rapid obsolescence can also cause inventory control problems for distributors and end-users, limiting total market expansion.

