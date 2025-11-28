North America Heart Pump Device Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott, Getinge, Teleflex, Fresenius, LivaNova, CorWave, JARVIK HEART, ABIOMED

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Heart Pump Device Market Report by Product, Type, End Use, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Heart Pump Device market is set to grow from US$ 2.92 Billion in 2024 to US$ 8.1 Billion in 2033. This growth has a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2025 and 2033. Contributing to this growth are the developments in medical technology, growing incidence of heart diseases, and rising geriatric population, promoting the demand for advanced heart pump solutions in the region.







The rise in the incidence of heart diseases across North America, underpinned by lifestyle issues and the aging population, has generated enhanced demand for such devices. Technology only advances further, and heart pump devices also become more efficient, enhancing the outcomes and broadening their usage in the clinic.



Growth Drivers in the North America Heart Pump Device Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



The growth in the North America heart pump device market is considerably fueled by the high incidence of cardiovascular conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia. In accordance with health statistics, there are millions of American and Canadian adults with chronic heart conditions, which in many cases lead to advanced stages necessitating advanced medical treatments like ventricular assist devices (VADs) or intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs). 919,032 USA individuals succumbed to cardiovascular disease in 2023.

That's equivalent to 1 death in every 3. The increasing population of the elderly also adds fuel to the fire because aging is one of the main risk factors for heart failure. With lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension adding to the problem, the need for life-supporting heart pump devices is on the rise. The share of seniors (65 years and above) in the population of Canada would grow from 18.5% in 2021 to between 21.6% (slow-aging) and 29.8% (fast-aging) by 2068. The growth in the proportion of seniors would be smaller from 2030 onwards, year when all members of the baby boom would have attained the age of 65.



Technological Innovations in Heart Pump Devices



Another essential growth factor is the fast pace of innovation in heart pump technologies. Companies are emphasizing miniaturization, increased biocompatibility, and fewer complications like thrombosis or infection. Developments of fully implantable ventricular assist devices and percutaneous pumps expanded treatment options with a decrease in the patient's recovery time. Intelligent features such as remote monitoring, wireless energy transfer, and extended battery life are also improving patient quality of life.

These developments are assisting doctors in treating patients better with increased confidence in using such devices. Dec 2024, Doctors now possess a new therapeutic option for pediatric patients suffering from cardiogenic shock and heart failure. Johnson & Johnson MedTech reported that the FDA has broadened the indications of the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist and Impella CP with SmartAssist heart pumps, providing premarket approval for application in certain pediatric patients with symptomatic acute decompensated heart failure and cardiogenic shock.



Supportive Reimbursement and Healthcare Infrastructure



Good healthcare infrastructure and positive reimbursement systems in North America are critical drivers for the heart pump device market. Medicare, Medicaid, and private payers in the United States cover an extensive list of advanced cardiovascular interventions, which reduces the cost burden on patients substantially.

Likewise, Canada's single-payer system for healthcare provides access to necessary care, including VADs and intra-aortic balloon therapy. Government campaigns to advance cardiac care and the availability of specialized hospitals and cardiac centers create a dynamic that supports device uptake. Moreover, ongoing education of medical professionals and access to trained surgeons increase the success rate of heart pump operations.



Challenges in the North America Heart Pump Device Market

Exorbitant Cost of Devices and Surgery



The high cost of the heart pump devices and procedures for implantation is one of the primary challenges. Ventricular assist devices, for instance, may run tens of thousands of dollars, not counting hospitalization, follow-up treatment, and possible complication management. Even though reimbursement systems are in place, not every patient can avail themselves of them, and out-of-pocket costs can be high enough to limit adoption in some segments. Hospitals and cardiac centers also see procurement and upkeep of the sophisticated devices as a big financial burden. These financial limitations frequently impede or postpone patients' access to life-saving devices, particularly among low-income groups.



Device-Related Risks and Complications



Despite advances in technology, heart pump devices have inherent risks, including blood clots, stroke, bleeding, and site infection. Long-term device reliance, such as on VADs, may also cause mechanical malfunction or replacement surgeries, both of which create health and economic burdens. Doctors are also hesitant to prescribe these devices to some patient groups due to safety issues. Additionally, patients need to be monitored for life and adhere to medical regimens strictly, which might be inconvenient for everyone. These constraints limit wider use, especially in cases of moderate heart failure where doctors might want to use alternative therapies.

Key Players Analysis

Abbott Inc.

Getinge AB.

Teleflex Incorporated

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

LivaNova PLC

CorWave SA

JARVIK HEART, INC.

ABIOMED

Market Segmentations

Product

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (EMCO)

Total Artificial Hearts (TAHs)

Type

Implanted Heart Pump Device

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Device

End Use

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Research Institutes

North America

United States

Canada

