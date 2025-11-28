North America Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Danaher, Hitachi, JEOL, LECO, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mass Spectrometry Market Report by Product, Technology, End Use, Application, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Mass Spectrometry Market is expected to increase from US$ 2.6 Billion in 2024 to US$ 4.87 Billion by 2033, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.21% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is propelled by expanding uses in the pharmaceutical industry, environmental analysis, and food safety, combined with improved technology that improves the sensitivity and precision of mass spectrometry methods.







Mass spectrometry is applied extensively throughout North America in various sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, environmental studies, chemistry, and forensic science. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used to support drug discovery by allowing for the identification and quantification of active compounds and metabolites.

Environmental scientists employ MS to identify contaminants in air, water, and soil to guarantee compliance with safety standards. In forensic science, it is utilized in toxicology for the analysis of biological samples like blood or urine for drugs and poison. In total, mass spectrometry is a critical instrument in industry and research, yielding accurate and exact analytical information that aids scientific research and public safety.



Growth Driver in the North America Mass Spectrometry Market

Growing Demand in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are the main growth drivers of mass spectrometry usage in North America. With the increasing emphasis on precision medicine, biologics, and intricate drug formulations, mass spectrometry provides unmatched abilities in the identification, quantitation, and characterization of molecules. Drug companies depend on it for drug development, pharmacokinetics, and quality control, while biotech companies utilize it for the discovery of biomarkers and protein characterization.

Demand is increased by the region's robust pipeline of clinical trials and regulatory demands for precise testing and validation. The capability of mass spectrometry to provide high sensitivity and precision in intricate biological systems renders it essential in driving the development of therapy. December 2024 - Roche has been granted CE mark approval for its cobas Mass Spec solution, consisting of the cobas i 601 analyser and an Ionify reagent pack for use in four steroid hormone assays.

This represents the beginning of the global roll-out, with a view to making automated and standardized clinical mass spectrometry testing available in routine laboratories. The solution will subsequently provide more than 60 analytes for the analysis of steroid hormones, vitamin D metabolites, immunosuppressant medications, therapeutic drug monitoring, and drugs of abuse.



Advancements in Hybrid and High-Resolution Technologies



Technological advancement in hybrid and high-resolution mass spectrometry is a key driver of growth. Technologies like triple quadrupole, Q-TOF (quadrupole time-of-flight), and Orbitrap systems offer greater precision, higher throughput, and analysis of complex samples with accuracy. These technologies suit applications from proteomics and metabolomics to environmental screening and forensic analysis. Hybrid platforms enable the simultaneous qualitative and quantitative analysis, saving time and boosting efficiency for the laboratory.

North America, as a center for innovation and residence of top instrument manufacturers, is advantageously served by quick deployment of these advanced technologies. June 2025, Sciex announced revisions to its mass spectrometry portfolio, emphasizing the ZenoTOF 8600 system. The ZenoTOF 8600 mass spectrometer provides fast, high-resolution analysis of multiple molecular species in complex biological samples with applications in proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics.



Growth Applications in Food Safety and Environmental Testing



Mass spectrometry becomes more critical in food safety assurance and the monitoring of environmental pollutants in North America. As regulations from institutions such as the U.S. FDA, USDA, and EPA become tougher, industries need accurate testing instruments to identify pesticides, toxins, allergens, and chemical residues.

Mass spectrometry provides unparalleled sensitivity to detect contaminants at trace levels, which makes it a method of choice in ensuring regulatory compliance. In environmental analysis, it is applied to track contaminants in air, soil, and water, thus helping towards public health and sustainability objectives. Increasing demand from consumers for safe food and environmentally friendly practices also stimulates such adoption.



Challenge in the North America Mass Spectrometry Market

High Costs of Equipment and Maintenance



One of the primary challenges facing the North American market for mass spectrometry is the expense of equipment and maintenance. High-end hybrid systems like Orbitrap or Q-TOF may run hundreds of thousands of dollars, and thus are a serious investment for labs, especially smaller institutions or academic centers with minimal budgets.

In addition to purchase prices, yearly service agreements, software updates, and operator training contribute to additional costs. Financial constraints restrict use to large pharma and highly funded research centers, generating inequalities in access. Although leasing and collaboration models are on the rise, affordability is a constraint to market penetration.



Complexity of Operation and Shortage of Skilled Workforce



Mass spectrometry machines are very complex and need skilled operators to guarantee accuracy and reliability. The complexity of calibration, interpretation of data, and maintenance poses a major challenge for mass adoption. In North America, there is a lack of skilled professionals who can manage sophisticated hybrid systems and interpret huge amounts of data derived from proteomics or metabolomics research.

The skills shortage can lead to underutilization of instruments or analytical mistake. In addition, since the demand increases in pharmaceutical, food, and environmental industries, the demand for expert training is heightened. In order to conquer this adversity, institutions need to invest in workforce development initiatives, collaborations with academic institutions, and automated solutions that make processes easier.

