North America Anime Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Pierrot, Production I.G, Studio Ghibli, Bioworld Merchandising, Toei Animation, Bones, Kyoto Animation, MADHOUSE

The North America anime market will significantly grow, from US$ 13.39 billion in 2024 to US$ 29.64 billion in 2033. This remarkable growth will be at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.23% during the years 2025 to 2033. Growing popularity for anime, coupled with more streaming service offerings and merchandise sales, is fueling this growth, marking the genre's growing impact on entertainment culture.







The popularity of anime in North America has surged over the past two decades. Factors contributing to this growth include the rise of streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Disney+, which offer extensive anime catalogs, making it more accessible to audiences. Additionally, conventions and fan communities, such as Anime Expo and Otakon, have fostered a vibrant culture that celebrates anime, cosplay, and Japanese pop culture.



In addition, popular franchises such as "My Hero Academia," "Attack on Titan," and "Demon Slayer" have gained mainstream popularity, fuelling further interest. As anime continues to grow, its impact on North American entertainment and culture is ever deeper, luring a wide and enthusiast fanbase.



Growth Driver in the North America Anime Market

Growing Streaming Platforms and Accessibility



The growth of streaming platforms has been a key driver for the anime business in North America. Services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have greatly increased the accessibility of anime programming, allowing viewers to easily find new series and re-watch old favorites. In contrast with previous decades, in which anime was limited to specialized DVD box sets or late-night television airings, consumers today can instantly access entire libraries. This availability has brought anime to a wider audience, such as casual fans who would not necessarily watch the genre on purpose.

Furthermore, releases at the same time and dubbed or subtitled forms have filled the cultural divide, enabling North American audience members to watch anime as fast as audiences in Japan. On July 2025, REMOW, a Japanese content provider, debuted this 24/7, ad-supported anime network on Samsung TV Plus across the United States and Canada. It features up-to-date series and vintage titles from Japan, with future plans to roll out to other platforms in 2025 and 2026.



Growing Pop Culture Adoption and Merchandise Hype



Anime has expanded beyond being a niche activity to being a pop culture pillar of the globe in North America. Properties like Pokemon, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan have made household names, permeating fashion, video games, toys, and even music collaborations. This convergence has fueled a booming merchandise industry, from collectible statues and apparel to video games and fan events. Conventions like Anime Expo and Comic-Con are instrumental in creating fandom communities, reinforcing merchandise sales.

The fusion of anime styles into broader fashion and entertainment also expands its cultural reach. Notably, Gen Z and Millennials are leading the trend as they adopt anime-infused products as a way of lifestyle. June 2025, Dentsu is introducing its anime business in North America, China and Southeast Asia as it grows its sports and entertainment offering, and appointed Yoshinobu Ise as its first international head of Dentsu Sports & Entertainment.



Cross-Media Adaptations and Global Collaborations



Anime's greater adoption in video games, film, and live-action television has further boosted its popularity in North America. One Piece, Pokemon, and Final Fantasy are some of the brands that show the effectiveness of cross-media storytelling, where the story expands beyond animation into interactive media and film. This approach not only maintains fan interest but also draws new viewers who consume other media types.

Partnerships with Hollywood studios have also brought further attention to anime, with deals fueling live-action remakes, theatrical releases, and co-produced original programming. July 2023, Toho International, a subsidiary of Japan's legendary movie and TV conglomerate Toho, is to roll out twin e-commerce websites catering to the expanding ranks of North American Japanese pop culture enthusiasts.



Challenge in the North America Anime Market

Content Localization and Cultural Differences



Even as it becomes increasingly popular, one of the issues in the North American anime market is good localization. Though subtitling and dubbing have come a long way, cultural differences tend to be lost in translation. Jokes, social norms, or allusions based on Japanese culture can fail to land with North American audiences, resulting in disconnection or confusion.

Too liberal an interpretation or censorship can also annoy loyal fans who crave authenticity. Equilibrating cultural authenticity with accessibility is a precarious mission for distributors. Additionally, inconsistencies in dubbing standards can influence audience perception, particularly when audiences compare several versions of the same show.



Piracy and Market Fragmentation



Piracy continues to erode revenue potential within the North American anime market. Notwithstanding the existence of legitimate streaming sites, numerous fans continue to utilize unauthorized sites for free access to anime episodes, films, or manga scans. This not only trims subscription increases for legitimate sites but also hurts licensing income for studios.

Another wrinkle is market fragmentation: with different platforms owning exclusive rights to different shows, fans typically must subscribe to numerous services in order to get their hands on all the content they desire. This fragmentation may annoy viewers and lead them toward piracy. Furthermore, small studios and distributors may struggle to compete with larger corporations for licensing rights, leaving certain titles underrepresented.

