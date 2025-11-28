Exhale Well Black Friday CBD Deals: Up to 40% Off Sitewide in 2025

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale, one of America’s fastest-growing and most trusted hemp wellness brands, has officially opened its Black Friday Early Access Sale, running from Nov 27, 6 PM PT through Dec 1, 6 PM PT. Shoppers receive 40% OFF SITEWIDE when using the promo code BF40 at checkout, including top-rated CBD gummies, Delta-8 gummies, Delta-9 gummies, THCA flower, pre-rolls, and premium vape carts.

This year’s sale offers expanded product availability, early-access perks, and deeper discounts across Exhale’s best-selling hemp collections. Customers can secure their favorite potency-packed gummies, wellness oils, vapes, and flower strains before the holiday rush and limited inventory sell-outs. With thousands of verified reviews and a reputation for clean, lab-tested hemp extracts, Exhale continues to stand out as a national leader in premium, plant-powered THC and CBD products during the year's most in-demand shopping period.

Key Black Friday Deal Highlights

Exhale’s 2025 Black Friday event includes some of the brand’s strongest promotions to date. Key highlights include:

40% OFF SITEWIDE using code BF40 on all CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9, HHC, THCA, and wellness products.

Best-selling CBD Gummies & THC Gummies—including vegan fruit gummies, sleep blends, and high-potency options—available at their lowest prices of the year.

Limited-edition bundles featuring curated gummy packs, THCA flower assortments, and multi-flavor vape kits.

BOGO deals on select hemp oils and vape disposables for additional value.

Free gifts added to qualifying holiday-season orders while supplies last.

Fast, discreet, nationwide U.S. shipping with priority fulfillment for early Black Friday shoppers.

Top collections included in the sale, such as: Delta-8 gummies, Delta-9 gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, THCA flower, pre-rolls, HHC vapes, and wellness capsules.

With rising holiday-season demand and limited inventory across popular strains and gummy varieties, Exhale encourages customers to shop early to secure their preferred products while discounts remain active.

About Exhale Products & Why Customers Trust the Brand

Exhale has earned nationwide recognition for delivering clean, potent, and transparently tested hemp products crafted for wellness-focused consumers. Every Exhale product begins with premium, organically grown hemp, extracted using safe, industry-leading methods to preserve natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Customers trust the brand not only for quality but also for transparency—each batch undergoes third-party lab testing, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) readily available online.

Exhale’s range includes THCA flower , Delta-8 gummies, Delta-9 gummies, CBD edibles, oils, vapes, concentrates, capsules, and topicals, attracting both new and experienced hemp users. With thousands of verified five-star reviews, Exhale has become a go-to brand for people seeking consistent potency, natural ingredients, and effective wellness support.

The brand’s mission blends science, nature, and community care. Exhale focuses on plant-based solutions that help customers feel balanced, calm, and grounded—especially during high-stress seasons like the holidays. With clean formulas, cruelty-free production, and no artificial additives, Exhale continues to set the industry standard for trustworthy, premium hemp wellness.

Why Black Friday Matters for Hemp/CBD/THC Shoppers

Black Friday has become the biggest annual shopping moment for CBD and THC customers, with demand spiking across wellness categories as shoppers seek meaningful, stress-relief-oriented gifts. For many consumers, hemp products provide relaxation, mood support, sleep enhancement, and natural wellness benefits—making them ideal holiday season purchases.

This year, economic pressures and rising costs across the wellness industry have increased shoppers’ desire for premium products at accessible prices. Exhale’s Black Friday event aims to bridge that gap by offering deep, sitewide discounts that make high-quality hemp products more affordable for everyone.

For customers planning to stock up on daily wellness essentials, gift friends with CBD gummies, or try new THCA strains, Black Friday offers the best pricing window of the entire year. With limited-inventory drops and high-demand items frequently selling out, early shoppers typically secure the best savings and product variety before December holiday ordering peaks.

How to Redeem the Deals

Redeeming Exhale’s Black Friday savings is simple and fully mobile-friendly. Shoppers can visit the official website during the promotional window—Nov 27, 6 PM PT to Dec 1, 6 PM PT—and browse the complete collection of CBD, THC, and wellness products. At checkout, customers must enter the promo code BF40 to apply the 40% OFF SITEWIDE discount.

For holiday shoppers, Exhale recommends placing orders early to meet Christmas and year-end delivery timelines. Priority shipping options are available for last-minute buyers, and all orders are packaged discreetly for privacy. Customers shopping via mobile devices, tablets, or desktops will receive the same seamless, quick checkout experience.

FAQs

Are all products included in the Black Friday sale?

Yes, the 40% OFF SITEWIDE discount applies to nearly all collections, including gummies, flower, vapes, oils, and topicals.

Will products sell out?

High-demand items—especially THCA flower and best-selling gummies—often sell out early during Black Friday, so early shopping is recommended.

What is Exhale’s return policy?

Most products qualify for Exhale’s customer-friendly return and satisfaction policy. Customers can review full guidelines on the official website.

Is shipping discreet?

Yes. All orders are shipped in plain, unbranded packaging for customer privacy.

Call to Action

Exhale’s Black Friday Early Access Sale is officially live, offering 40% OFF SITEWIDE with code BF40. With limited-inventory strains, exclusive bundles, and top-rated gummies available at the year’s lowest prices, shoppers are encouraged to buy early for the best selection. Visit Exhale’s official website today and secure premium hemp wellness gifts before stock runs out.

