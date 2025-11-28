North America Factoring Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand for Working Capital Solutions, Growth of SMEs, Increasing Trade Activities Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Factoring Services Market Report by Provider, Enterprise Size, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Factoring Services Market is expected to reach US$ 2.63 trillion by 2033 from US$ 1.58 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.77% from 2025 to 2033

Increased demand for working capital solutions, the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), increased trade activity, technological developments in financial services, and the requirement for quicker, more flexible cash flow management are the main drivers of the North American factoring services market.







The increasing need for effective working capital solutions among large companies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) is driving the growth of the North American factoring services industry. Growing local and international commercial activity raises the demand for invoice finance and liquidity management. Technological innovations that improve service accessibility and efficiency include digital invoice management, online factoring platforms, and automated credit evaluation systems. Factoring is being used more and more to close cash flow gaps in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and wholesale commerce that have lengthy payment cycles. Further propelling market adoption in North America are economic expansion, advantageous financial regulations, and growing knowledge of alternate financing options.



Growth Drivers for the North America Factoring Services Market

Rising Demand for Working Capital Solutions



North American businesses are depending more and more on factoring services to handle cash flow issues and keep things running smoothly. Due to lengthy payment cycles or substantial invoice amounts, many businesses - especially those in the manufacturing, wholesale, and service sectors - experience delays in customer payments. Through factoring, these companies can sell their accounts receivable to a third party and get quick cash to pay suppliers, fund operations, and handle payroll.

This increase in liquidity eases financial strain, guarantees business continuity, and helps firms avoid borrowing from conventional banks. Fast and adaptable working capital solutions are particularly needed in sectors that experience seasonal sales, varying market demand, or periods of rapid expansion. Factoring services are becoming a strategic instrument to maximize cash flow, lessen dependency on debt, and promote sustainable growth throughout North America as companies place a higher priority on operational effectiveness and financial stability.



Growth of SMEs



One of the main factors driving factoring services in North America is the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Due to strict credit standards, a lack of collateral, or shorter operating history, SMEs frequently have difficulty obtaining traditional bank financing. By turning unpaid invoices into instant cash, factoring offers SMEs an alternate financing option that allows them to finance ongoing operations, product line expansion, and expansion plans.

These companies may maintain liquidity without taking on more debt thanks to factoring's flexibility, which promotes scalability and competitiveness in the market. Accessible and effective financial solutions are becoming more and more necessary as entrepreneurship, startups, and specialty enterprises continue to thrive in the US and Canada. Therefore, factoring services are essential for filling funding shortages, improving operational resilience, and assisting SMEs in a variety of industries with their long-term growth.



Increasing Trade Activities



The need for factoring services is driven by the growth of both local and international trade in North America, especially in sectors that include cross-border transactions or prolonged payment terms. Companies involved in logistics, wholesale distribution, and import-export frequently deal with late payments from customers, which impairs liquidity and operational effectiveness. By enabling businesses to sell accounts receivable to financial factors, factoring lessens the impact of lengthy payment cycles and gives instant access to capital.

Businesses are looking for more flexible financial tools to manage cash flow and lower credit risk as trade volumes increase as a result of globalization, e-commerce growth, and supply chain diversification. Despite delayed consumer payments, factoring services allow businesses to finance inventories, engage in business expansion, and maintain steady operations. The use and expansion of factoring services in North America are thus greatly aided by growing trade operations, which guarantee that companies maintain their financial stability and competitiveness.



Challenges in the North America Factoring Services Market

High Service Costs and Fees



Fees and discount rates associated with factoring services are frequently greater than those of conventional finance solutions. The total profitability of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), particularly those with narrow profit margins, may be lowered by these expenses. Factoring is a potentially costly short-term financing option because the price usually varies depending on the size of the invoice, the creditworthiness of the client, and the intricacy of the services. Companies need to carefully evaluate if the benefits of instant liquidity outweigh the related expenses.

Exorbitant costs may also discourage businesses from using factoring services to their full potential or restrict how often they are used. Furthermore, since hidden fees or variable rates might affect cash flow planning, open pricing and negotiation are essential. Effective cost management and timely funding access continue to be major obstacles for North American factoring providers and client companies.



Credit Risk and Default Exposure



In the event that clients fail or contest invoices, firms may still be exposed in non-recourse agreements, even when factoring shifts some credit risk to the factoring company. Although factors evaluate credit, both the factor and the original company may be impacted by unanticipated client insolvency or payment delays. Particularly at risk are sectors with erratic demand or uncertain economic conditions.

Risk can be increased by mishandling the customer credit evaluation process or by depending too much on a select group of clients. To lessen this difficulty, it is crucial to choose trustworthy factoring companies, monitor accounts receivable, and conduct thorough due diligence. For companies using factoring services in North America, possible defaults and credit disputes continue to be a major operational issue despite the advantages of instant cash flow.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.58 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.63 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered North America



Key Players Analysis

AwanTunai

Eurobank Ergasias SA

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

KUKE Finance JSC

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Barclays PLC

BNP Paribas

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

RTS Financial Service Inc.

North America Factoring Services Market Segments:

Provider

Banks

NBFCs

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Application

Domestic

International

End User

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Staffing

Other End Users

Country

United States

Canada

