Nanocatalysts Market Size to Worth USD 7.30 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanocatalysts market size was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.47 billion in 2026 to USD 7.30 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. North America dominated the nanocatalysts market with a market share of 45% in 2024. Rising demand for high-efficiency and eco-friendly catalysts in green chemistry and renewable energy applications is driving the growth of the nanocatalysts market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What are Nanocatalysts?

The global nanocatalyst market is expanding quickly, driven by demand for more energy-efficient and sustainable industrial processes. Advances in nanotechnology are enabling catalysts with nanoscale active sites or supports, which improve surface area, reaction selectivity, and speed. These nanocatalysts are finding increasing use in refining, environmental clean-up, and clean energy sectors like hydrogen.

Materials such as noble-metal nanoparticles, carbon nanostructures, and hybrid composites are popular, as companies push for greener chemistry under tighter environmental regulations. Meanwhile, research efforts in AI-driven design and sustainable synthesis are further fuelling market innovation.

Nanocatalysts Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with an approximate share of 45% in 2024.

By region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 18% over the forecast period.

By region, Europe is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

By catalyst type, the noble metal nanocatalysts segment dominated the market with approximately 40% share in 2024.

By catalyst type, the hybrid/composite nanocatalysts segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 25% over the forecast period.

By application, the petrochemicals & refining segment held approximately 35% of the market share in 2024.

By application, the energy & fuel cells/hydrogen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 22% over the forecast period.

By form, the nanoparticles/nanoclusters segment dominated the market by holding an approximate share of 50% in 2024.

By form, the core-shell / supported nanocatalysts segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 23% during the projected period.



Types of Nanocatalysts

1 . Homogeneous Nanocatalysts

Homogeneous nanocatalysts function in the same phase as their reactants, often existing as nanoparticles dispersed in solution.

A major challenge in these systems is nanoparticle aggregation, which reduces surface area and diminishes catalytic efficiency. To prevent clustering, nanoparticles are often coated with long-chain molecules that stabilize them in solution. However, this can sometimes block active sites and reduce activity. Recovering homogeneous nanocatalysts from solution is also difficult, hindering reuse and affecting process sustainability.

A common example is palladium nanoparticles dispersed in an organic solvent, which is widely employed in hydrogenation and carbon–carbon coupling reactions.

2. Heterogeneous Nanocatalysts

Heterogeneous nanocatalysts operate in a different phase than the reactants, typically as solids or nanoparticles immobilized on solid supports. This phase separation facilitates easy recovery and reuse through filtration or other mechanical methods, improving operational efficiency and reducing waste.

For example, titanium dioxide nanoparticles supported on silica are widely used in photocatalytic oxidation reactions, demonstrating high activity and stability in environmental and chemical processes.

3 .Single-Atom Catalysts

Single-atom catalysts represent a breakthrough within heterogeneous nanocatalysts, combining features of both homogeneous and heterogeneous systems.

SACs consist of isolated single-atom active sites, offering high reactivity similar to homogeneous catalysts while maintaining the stability, recoverability, and separation advantages of heterogeneous catalysts. In addition, they provide a promising pathway to maximize catalytic efficiency, selectivity, and sustainability in advanced chemical processes.

Examples include Rh/ZnO and Rh/CoO SACs for olefin hydroformylation, Pt/Al2O3 SACs for hydrosilylation, and M–N–C SACs (M = Fe, Co) for C–H bond activation.2,3

Future Trends and Developments in Nanocatalysis for Industrial Chemistry

The development and use of nanocatalysts are on a path of continued growth and innovation in industrial chemistry. Advances in nanomaterial synthesis, characterization techniques, and computational modeling are driving the design of nanocatalysts with enhanced properties and functionalities.

It is necessary to conduct extensive research to better understand the optimal reaction conditions and nature of active sites to make proper use of catalysts in practical situations outside of the laboratory. The integration of nanocatalysts with microreactors and continuous flow systems holds great potential for optimizing reaction conditions and scaling up processes.

One promising area is the development of multifunctional (or “smart”) nanocatalysts able to perform multiple catalytic reactions. These smart catalysts could streamline industrial processes, reduce waste generation, and improve overall efficiency.

Smart nanocatalysts obtained by incorporating thermo-sensitive polymers can also offer the possibility to control catalytic activity and reaction progress according to temperature changes, with great potential in hydrogen generation processes.7

In conclusion, thanks to their numerous advantages, the great potential across various industries, and ongoing advancements in nanoscience and catalysis, the use of nanocatalysts is continuing to grow in industrial chemistry.

Nanocatalysts Market Report Scope

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

Government Initiatives for the Nanocatalysts Industry:

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) (USA): The NNI coordinates research and development across over 20 federal agencies, including dedicated efforts like the Nano4EARTH challenge, to accelerate the use of nanotechnology, including catalysis, for climate and sustainability solutions. Nano Mission (India): This mission, under the Department of Science and Technology, aims to position India as a global leader in nanoscience research by providing substantial funding for R&D, infrastructure development, and industry collaborations to translate laboratory innovations into market applications like antimicrobial nano-coatings. Horizon Europe Program (European Union): The EU's primary research and innovation funding program allocates significant budgets for nanotechnology projects, fostering collaborative R&D focused on sustainable and healthcare-related applications across member states. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme (India): This initiative provides financial incentives for domestic manufacturing across 14 key sectors, indirectly boosting the demand for advanced materials and potentially nanocatalysts in areas such as clean energy and pharmaceuticals. Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Funding (UK): A major public funding body in the UK, the EPSRC directs government investment into early-stage nanotechnology research at universities, supporting projects with potential applications in energy and manufacturing that involve advanced materials and catalysis.



What Are the Major Trends in The Nanocatalysts Market?

Use of AI and machine learning for smart design of nanocatalysts.

Shift toward sustainable and green synthesis methods.

Growing adoption of high-resolution electron microscopy to gain atomic-level insight into catalyst mechanisms.

Rising demand for nanocatalysts in clean energy applications, especially hydrogen and fuel cells.

Increasing industrial push for eco-efficient and low-waste catalyst processes, driven by regulatory and environmental pressure.



How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Nanocatalysts Industry in 2025?

AI is influencing the growth of the nanocatalysts industry by enabling smarter and faster catalyst development through data driven design and predictive modelling. Machine learning helps identify optimal catalyst structures and performance patterns, reducing reliance in trial and error methods while improving efficiency, selectivity, and stability. These AI enabled systems also support automated experimentation and real time optimization, accelerating innovation and encouraging wider adoption of advanced nanocatalyst across industrial and clean energy applications.

Market Opportunity

Can Waste-Derived Nanocatalyst Drive Down the Cost of Green Hydrogen?

Transforming industrial, agricultural or municipal waste into nanocatalysts offers a promising route to make green hydrogen production more economically viable. By upcycling low cost biomass or by products into high performance catalysts, companies can lower both material costs and environmental impact. This aligns with the circular economy principle and could attract investment in scalable, sustainable hydrogen technologies.

Could Nanocatalysts Revolutionise Wastewater Treatment with Catalytic Ozonation?

Using engineered nanomaterials as catalysts in ozonation processes can significantly boost the degradation of persistent organic pollutants in Water. Because these nanocatalysts enhance ozone decomposition and drive free radical generation, they make advanced oxidation more efficient and selective. This opens up a strong opportunity in wastewater treatment as environmental regulations tighten and demand for low-energy, high-efficiency systems grows.

Nanocatalysts Market Segmentation Insights

Catalyst Type Insights:

Why Noble Metal Nanocatalysts Segment Dominated the Nanocatalysts Market?

The noble metal nanocatalysts segment dominated the market. This segment continues to strengthen its presence due to its exceptional catalytic efficiency, high stability, and superior performance in complex chemical reactions across refining, emission control, and energy applications. Demand is further supported by its ability to enhance reaction selectivity and reduce operational waste, making it highly preferred in industries seeking precision and sustainable outcomes. Its wide adoption across advanced industrial processes reinforces its commanding position in the evolving Nanocatalysts landscape.

The hybrid/composite nanocatalyst segment is projected to expand rapidly. This growth by the versatility of combining multiple materials to enhance catalytic performance and structural durability. These catalysts offer improved efficiency and adaptability across diverse chemical processes, making them increasingly attractive for next-generation applications focused on clean energy and environmentally responsible production. Continuous research and innovation are further accelerating their integration into modern industrial systems.

Application Insights:

Which Application Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Nanocatalysts Market in 2024?

The petrochemicals & refining segment captured a dominant share in the market. The extensive use of nanocatalysts in improving fuel quality, optimizing cracking processes, and enhancing refinery efficiency sustains its strong influence. Industries rely on these catalysts to minimize emissions while increasing operational productivity, which reinforces their role in core refining activities. The segment remains a central pillar for nanocatalyst demand due to consistent industrial reliance and process optimization needs.

The energy & fuel cells/hydrogen segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The rising focus on clean energy solutions and sustainable power generation continues to drive demand for advanced nanocatalysts in hydrogen production and fuel cell efficiency. These catalysts support improved conversion processes and reduced environmental impact, positioning this segment as a key contributor to future market expansion as green technologies gain wider acceptance.

Form Insights:

How did Nanoparticles and Nanoclusters Segment Lead the Nanocatalysts Market in 2024?

The nanoparticles/nanoclusters segment led the market. Their large surface area and enhanced reactivity make them highly effective in accelerating chemical reactions across industrial and environmental applications. This form of reliability supports its sustained adoption in advanced manufacturing and energy-related processes.

The core –shell/supported nanocatalysts segment is predicted to witness rapid growth. The structural design of these catalysts enhances stability and prolongs performance in demanding operational conditions. Their increasing use in high-efficiency catalytic systems reflects a growing preference for durable and high-performance solutions, further accelerating their uptake across emerging industrial applications.

Regional Insights

Why Does Asia Pacific Dominate the Region in the Nanocatalysts Market?

The Asia Pacific nanocatalysts market size is valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.73% from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with an approximate share of 45% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market due to its rapid industrial expansion, strong government commitment to clean technology investments, and growing demand for energy-efficient chemical processes. High adoption of nanocatalysts in refining, hydrogen, and environmental applications is supported by major manufacturing and research and development hubs across China, India, Japan and South Korea.

China Nanocatalysts Market Trends

China plays a central role in Asia Pacific’s dominance in the market, driven by massive industrial production capacity, strong government support for green nanotechnology, and a push for cleaner chemical processes. Its deep refining and chemical infrastructure enables large-scale uptake of nanotechnology in emissions control, hydrogen generation and high-efficiency catalysis.

Is North America Set to Drive Rapid Growth in the Nanocatalysts Market?

North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global market, fuelled by strong demand for sustainable energy solutions and technological innovation. The region’s push for cleaner fuels and tighter environmental regulations is prompting major sectors like petroleum refining and pharmaceuticals to increasingly adopt advanced nanocatalysts. In addition, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is boosting demand for nanocatalysts, enabling catalytic processes.

U.S. Nanocatalysts Market Trends

Within North America, the U.S. holds a dominant position thanks to its robust research and development in nanotechnology and stringent environmental policies. Its large refining capacity leverages nanocatalysts to improve fuel yield and quality through processes like hydro treating and catalytic cracking.

Europe Nanocatalysts Market Trends

The nanocatalysts market in Europe held a 25.5% market share in 2024, driven by its strong environmental agenda, advanced manufacturing landscape, and regulatory support for sustainable chemical processes. EU policies such as the Green Deal and REACH regulation push industries to transition to cleaner, more efficient catalytic technologies. The region has been a frontrunner in deploying nanocatalysts for emissions control, green hydrogen production, and renewable energy systems. Furthermore, well-established automotive and pharmaceutical sectors in countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands contribute to consistent market demand.

Germany nanocatalysts market stood out as a leading European market due to its strong industrial base, world-class engineering capabilities, and aggressive sustainability targets. The country is investing heavily in green hydrogen, e-mobility, and circular economy initiatives, all relying on advanced nanocatalytic processes. With a focus on industrial decarbonization and process efficiency, German manufacturers increasingly integrate nanocatalysts into chemical synthesis, fuel processing, and environmental technologies. Support from national research programs and collaboration with EU-funded projects further reinforce Germany’s nanocatalyst innovation and deployment leadership.

Central & South America Nanocatalysts Market Trends

The nanocatalysts market in Central & South America is growing and is driven by rising investments in refining, mining, and environmental remediation. Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile are witnessing increased adoption of catalytic technologies to improve industrial efficiency and comply with emerging environmental standards. Although the market is relatively smaller compared to developed regions, improving regulatory frameworks, foreign direct investment, and public-private R&D partnerships are expected to enhance nanocatalyst penetration in the years ahead, particularly in the energy and chemical sectors.

Middle East & Africa Nanocatalysts Market Trends

The nanocatalysts market in the Middle East & Africa region presents growing opportunities, particularly in petrochemical refining, water treatment, and renewable energy sectors. Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE invest in nanotechnology and advanced materials as part of their economic diversification strategies, creating demand for high-performance catalytic systems. In Africa, rising urbanization and industrialization are gradually increasing the need for efficient water purification and emissions control technologies. While the region faces technological access and infrastructure challenges, international collaborations and government-led sustainability initiatives are expected to drive gradual market development.

What is Going on Around the Global Nanocatalysts Industry?

In May 2025, Honeywell announced that it would acquire Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business in an all-cash deal, significantly strengthening Honeywell’s footprint in catalyst and process technologies. With this move, Honeywell plans to expand its offerings for lower-emission fuel production, including solutions for sustainable methanol, blue hydrogen, and aviation fuels.



Top Companies in the Nanocatalysts Market & Their Offerings:

Albemarle Corporation offers traditional refining catalysts and integrates nanoscale materials within its broader lithium battery and advanced chemical product lines.

offers traditional refining catalysts and integrates nanoscale materials within its broader lithium battery and advanced chemical product lines. Sinopec Catalyst Co., Ltd. develops advanced industrial catalysts for petroleum refining and the coal chemical industry, incorporating nano-structured components to enhance performance in processes like methanol-to-olefins conversion.

develops advanced industrial catalysts for petroleum refining and the coal chemical industry, incorporating nano-structured components to enhance performance in processes like methanol-to-olefins conversion. Evonik Industries provides specialty and custom catalysts, including innovative metal foam and supported precious metal powder catalysts, leveraging nanotechnology for enhanced efficiency in flow chemistry and sustainable processes.

provides specialty and custom catalysts, including innovative metal foam and supported precious metal powder catalysts, leveraging nanotechnology for enhanced efficiency in flow chemistry and sustainable processes. Haldor Topsoe (Topsoe) is a major global supplier of high-performance catalysts and process technologies, utilizing proprietary nanoparticle-based solutions for efficient large-scale production of fuels and chemicals.

is a major global supplier of high-performance catalysts and process technologies, utilizing proprietary nanoparticle-based solutions for efficient large-scale production of fuels and chemicals. Umicore specializes in advanced catalyst solutions for clean air applications, such as automotive emission control and fuel cells, which rely on precisely engineered precious and base metal nanoparticles.

in advanced catalyst solutions for clean air applications, such as automotive emission control and fuel cells, which rely on precisely engineered precious and base metal nanoparticles. Shell Global Solutions develops and licenses refining and petrochemical catalyst technologies under Shell Catalysts & Technologies, where nanotechnology helps improve the performance and sustainability of next-generation catalysts.

develops and licenses refining and petrochemical catalyst technologies under Shell Catalysts & Technologies, where nanotechnology helps improve the performance and sustainability of next-generation catalysts. Catalysis Materials, Inc. focuses on creating research-grade metal and alloy nanoparticles and catalysts for R&D purposes.



Nanocatalysts Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

Bayer AG

Evonik Industries AG

NanoScale Corporation

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Catalytic Solution, Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International

Headwaters NanoKinetix, Inc.

Nanostellar, Inc.

Nanocatalysts Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Nanocatalysts Market

By Catalyst Type / Material

Noble Metal Nanocatalysts (Pt, Pd, Au, Ru, Rh)

Metal Oxide Nanocatalysts (TiO₂, CeO₂, Fe₂O₃, ZnO)

Carbon-based Nanocatalysts (CNT, graphene, carbon quantum dots)

Hybrid / Composite Nanocatalysts (metal + support, core-shell, heterostructures)

By Application / End Use

Petrochemicals & Refining

Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Environmental Catalysis (emissions control, water treatment)

Energy & Fuel Cells / Hydrogen

CO₂ Conversion / Green Chemistry



By Form / Structure

Nanoparticles / Nanoclusters

Nanorods / Nanowires / Nanotubes

Nanosheets / 2D Catalysts

Core-Shell / Supported / Encapsulated Nanocatalysts

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



