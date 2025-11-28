Changan Unveils Full New Energy Lineup at Thailand International Motor Expo 2025

Bangkok, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile unveiled its latest lineup of new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2025, presenting models across AVATR and CHANGAN DEEPAL. The showcase highlighted its leading technology and deep-rooted heritage in the automotive industry. Taking place from 29th November to 10th December at IMPACT Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani, CHANGAN's presence marks a bold step in delivering intelligent mobility to Thai customers.





AVATR, the brand that brings the concept of "Emotive Luxury," headlined the event with the debut of the first-class elegant luxury SUV -- AVATR 07. Lead by AVATR's European design team, the model has earned top international honors, including the IDA International Design Gold Award and the 2025 German iF Design Award. The cabin combines premium materials, multi-sensory enjoyment and exceptional quietness to create a deeply resonant and luxurious environment. The 3.9s 0-100km/h acceleration time and advanced CDC adaptive air suspension, powered by industry-leading ADAS, deliver a seamless, reliable and confident driving. Beautiful in design, luxurious in comfort, and intelligent in every sense, AVATR 07 bring Thai customers to a new journey of "Smart elegance, effortless luxury" .

CHANGAN DEEPAL, a key part of Changan’s Thailand portfolio, continued its strong market momentum. The DEEPAL S05, first made-in-Thailand model, launched in March 2025, ranked No. 1 in EV SUV registrations for two consecutive months. Responding to growing consumer enthusiasm, Changan introduced the S05 Max Long Range, offering an all-black exterior and interior, a 68.82 kWh battery with 560 km NEDC range, and a 200 kW motor capable of 0–100 km/h in just 6.48 seconds.

As Thailand rapidly transitions toward electrification, it has become a strategic hub for Changan. Under its “In Thailand, For Thailand” strategy, Changan is advancing localization across local manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service.

In May 2025, Changan inaugurated its first overseas NEV plant in Rayong, Thailand—employing over 1,000 Thai workers, and achieving approximately 60 percent local contents. In August, Changan hosted its first Service Skills Competition in Bangkok reinforce its global after-sales standards.

Looking ahead, Changan plans to launch seven models in Thailand over the next three years. Over the next five years, Changan will introduce more than 50 NEVs globally, driving the momentum of AVATR and CHANGAN DEEPAL toward leadership in intelligent and new energy mobility.