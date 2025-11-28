BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG, OTCQX: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W) a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , reports its Q3 2025 financial results. All figures are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2025 Highlights:

Financial Performance

Gross operating revenue of $3.29M , consisting of: $2.73M from Netcoins $0.56M from Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”)





Netcoins

Netcoins generated $2.73M in revenue (2024 – $1.74M), an increase of 56% year-over-year. This $1M rise is significant given that trading activity typically slows during the summer months, with the exception of 2021—a major bull market year during which Netcoins recorded $2.2M in revenue.

(2024 – $1.74M), an increase of 56% year-over-year. This $1M rise is significant given that trading activity typically slows during the summer months, with the exception of 2021—a major bull market year during which Netcoins recorded $2.2M in revenue. Netcoins’ margin was 1.04% (2024 – 1.39%).

Transaction revenue totalled $2.7M, up 55% YoY

As of September 30, 2025, customers’ staked Assets Under Custody (“AUC”) reached $4.5M (2024 – $3.04M), generating service revenue of $29K (2024 – $5.5K).

Fiscal 2025 year-to-date (“YTD”), Netcoins’ revenue increased 19%, rising to $8.2M from $6.9M in Fiscal 2024 YTD.





Blockchain Intelligence Group

BIG recorded revenue of $0.56M (2024 – $0.41M), an increase of 37% YoY.

(2024 – $0.41M), an increase of 37% YoY. Fiscal 2025 YTD revenue grew 50% compared to Fiscal 2024 YTD.

BIG maintained a strong gross margin of 90% (2024 – 85%).





Profitability & Expenses

BIGG reported net income of $1.42M in Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $12.1M in Q3 2024.

in Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $12.1M in Q3 2024. Operating expenses were $4.8M , down from $7.7M in Q3 2024.

, down from $7.7M in Q3 2024. Fiscal 2025 YTD net loss is $2.32M (2024 YTD – $14.43M), with YTD operating expenses reduced to $15.1M (2024 YTD – $18.97M).





Netcoins Platform Metrics

Netcoins’ customer AUC totalled $239.5M at the end of Q3 2025, up $38.1M or 19% YoY from $201.4M at the end of Q3 2024.

at the end of Q3 2025, from $201.4M at the end of Q3 2024. AUC also increased 28% from Q2 2025, rising by $51.75M —a notable trend reversal given typical seasonal slowdowns.

from Q2 2025, rising by —a notable trend reversal given typical seasonal slowdowns. Active users reached 9,378, a 17% YoY increase. As expected seasonally, active users declined 10% from Q2 2025. YTD, active users were down 2% compared to Fiscal 2024 YTD.





Regulatory Developments

Netcoins announced a two-year extension to its exemptive relief decision granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators, subject to conditions outlined in the decision document (found here 2025 BCSECCOM 439).

Netcoins is advancing toward its next major milestones: Submitting applications to the BCSC, the Autorité des marchés financiers, and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) to become a registered investment dealer. Submitting an application to CIRO to become a CIRO dealer member.







TerraZero

TerraZero continued development of Intraverse, its new gamified social platform offering users a fully customizable virtual environment to connect with friends, play games, stream music and video, and more. Intraverse will also enable monetization opportunities for artists, brands, developers, and creators.





Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, BIGG held approximately $21.5M in cash and crypto assets .

. The Company has no debt.





Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with BIGG's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 942,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees of Netcoins, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). Granted on the basis of strong performance, the options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.08 per share. The options are subject to the provisions of the Plan and the policies of the TSXV. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a leading-edge technology company operating across three dynamic business segments: (1) a secure and innovative cryptocurrency trading platform for seamless digital asset transactions ( Netcoins.com ), (2) immersive metaverse experiences that redefine digital interaction and engagement ( TerraZero.com ), and (3) advanced big data and blockchain technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across industries ( BlockchainGroup.io ). Our mission is to pioneer the future of digital ecosystems, empowering users and businesses with next-generation technology.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 60 assets for Crypto Trading, and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information, please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds — where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information, please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

