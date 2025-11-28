United States Logistics Market Report 2025-2033 by Service, Category, Model Type, Type, Operation, Mode of Transport, End Use, States and Company Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Logistics Market Report by Service, Category, Model Type, Type, Operation, Mode of Transport, End Use, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Logistics Market is expected to reach US$ 3.15 trillion by 2033 from US$ 2.01 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.11% from 2025 to 2033

E-commerce growth, supply chain globalization, same-day delivery demand, automation and digital platform advancements, infrastructure investments, and a growing reliance on third-party logistics providers to improve efficiency, speed, and cost-effectiveness are all factors driving the growth of the U.S. logistics market.







Due to the rise of e-commerce, which has changed customer expectations for quicker and more flexible deliveries, the logistics sector in the United States is growing quickly. The need for effective logistics services is always growing due to globalized supply chains and trade activities. Transparency and operational efficiency are increased by technological developments like as automation, AI-driven route optimization, and digital tracking platforms. Capacity is further reinforced by infrastructure expenditures in ports, roadways, and warehouses.

Urban logistics innovation is also boosted by the growing demand for same-day and last-mile delivery services. Businesses can concentrate on their core competencies while maintaining dependable supply chain management by increasing their reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) suppliers, which also promote cost efficiency.



Growth Drivers for the United States Logistics Market

E-commerce Expansion



One of the main factors propelling the US logistics market's expansion is the quick development of e-commerce. Fast, flexible, and dependable delivery is now crucial due to the shift in consumer expectations brought about by online retail platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify. The need for warehouses, order fulfillment facilities, and last-mile delivery services has grown dramatically as a result of this upsurge in both urban and rural locations.

Logistics activity is further increased by seasonal increases, such as holiday sales, necessitating scalable and effective solutions. Managing returns, or reverse logistics, has grown to be an essential part, increasing the need for services. Logistics companies are investing in automation, robots, and intelligent inventory systems to keep up with the unrelenting rise of e-commerce as online buying becomes more and more integrated into consumer behavior.



Infrastructure Investments



The expansion of the U.S. logistics market is largely driven by infrastructure development, which makes it possible for commodities to be moved more quickly and effectively. Transportation bottlenecks are lessened and supply chain connectivity is enhanced by large expenditures in ports, highways, railroads, and airports. Storage and distribution capacity is strengthened by the expansion of smart warehouses with automation, robots, and digital tracking.

Government programs like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law offer billions of dollars in funding to upgrade transportation networks, increasing the effectiveness of logistics across the country. Additionally, improved intermodal infrastructure facilitates the smooth transportation of commodities by rail, road, air, and sea. Infrastructure modernization is a key component of the growth of the logistics business since these investments improve local logistics operations and boost global competitiveness by cutting delays and lowering costs.



Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Growth



One of the main factors propelling the U.S. logistics market is the increasing dependence on third-party logistics (3PL) suppliers. In order to increase productivity and cut expenses while concentrating on their main business, companies are increasingly outsourcing supply chain management, warehousing, and transportation. 3PL suppliers give businesses the know-how, cutting-edge technology, and scalable solutions they need to quickly adjust to changes in the market, including spikes in e-commerce or interruptions in the global supply chain.

They bring substantial value by integrating services like order fulfillment, inventory management, and last-mile delivery. Opportunities are also being increased by the emergence of specialist 3PLs for the retail, high-tech, and healthcare sectors. Long-term market growth is fueled by this trend, which enhances overall logistics flexibility, resilience, and innovation.



Challenges in the United States Logistics Market

Rising Fuel and Transportation Costs



One of the key issues facing the US logistics business is the continued rise in fuel and transportation expenses. It is challenging for logistics organizations to maintain steady pricing when oil prices fluctuate since they have a direct impact on trucking, air freight, and shipping costs. Financial strain is exacerbated by rising insurance prices and increased labor costs for drivers.

Fuel price fluctuations make last-mile delivery, a costly segment, even more costly. Competitiveness is decreased as a result of these increased expenses being frequently passed on to consumers and enterprises. Logistics companies are making investments in electric cars, fuel-efficient fleets, and route optimization technologies to keep up, but adoption necessitates a large initial outlay of funds.



Regulatory and Environmental Pressures



Environmental and regulatory concerns are becoming more and more of a problem for the U.S. logistics industry. Companies are pushed to embrace cleaner, more sustainable practices by stricter pollution limits, fuel efficiency requirements, and carbon reduction commitments. Particularly for trucking and shipping, operational complexity and expenses are increased by adhering to federal, state, and international regulations.

The need for green logistics solutions, like electric vehicles, renewable energy use in warehouses, and sustainable packaging, is further fueled by consumer and company environmental demands. Even if these programs promote long-term resilience and brand value, the shift necessitates a large investment in infrastructure, technology, and training, which means that environmental and regulatory pressures will always be a problem for the sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.01 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.15 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis

Deutsche Post AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

FedEx

Maersk

CEVA Logistics (The CMA CGM Group)

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

United States Logistics Market Segments:

Service

Transportation Services

Warehousing & Distribution Services

Freight Forwarding Services

Inventory Management Services

Value-Added Logistics Services

Integration & Consulting Services

Category

Conventional Logistics

E-Commerce Logistics

Model Type

2 PL

3PL

4PL

Type

Forward Logistics

Reverse Logistics

Operation

Domestic

International

Mode of Transport

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

End Use

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil and Gas

Others

States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

