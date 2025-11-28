United States Online Gambling Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2033, Driven by Growing Legalization and Regulatory Support and Expanding Popularity of Sports Betting

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Gambling Market Report by Type, Device, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Online Gambling Market is anticipated to grow substantially, increasing from US$ 28.69 billion in 2024 to US$ 52.60 billion in 2033

This growth will be spurred by a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.97% between 2025 and 2033. The rising popularity of online gaming, the growth in technology, and a larger customer base are some of the drivers propelling this rising trend in the market.







The transition to online gambling has been enabled by the growing popularity of gaming as a new mainstream entertainment option. Convenience, accessibility, and the large number of choices offered have drawn a wider crowd. States of New Jersey and Pennsylvania have legalized online gambling, establishing a regulatory environment that guarantees safety and fairness while generating tax revenue.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further boosted online gambling growth, as numerous conventional gambling outlets were compelled to shut down or restrict operations. Consequently, more people resorted to using online platforms for entertainment, making online gambling a major sector within the U.S. gaming market.



Growth Drivers in the United States Online Gambling Market

Growing Legalization and Regulatory Support



One of the leading growth drivers for the U.S. online gambling market has been the expansion of legal frameworks at the state level. States like New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have already created regulated online gambling ecosystems, while others are still exploring legalization. This provides a more secure environment for players and generates tax revenues for governments. Regulation also minimizes unlawful gambling operations and enhances consumer confidence by providing transparency, fairness, and responsible gaming policies.

As states legalize online casinos, sports books, and poker, the addressable customer base of the market grows at a very fast rate. The American Gaming Association's (AGA) Responsible Gaming Statutes and Regulations Guide is a detailed document that presents responsible gaming statutes and regulations in 38 states and the District of Columbia as of January 2025. The guide is a reference for industry members, researchers, legislators, and regulators but does not include regulations for gaming in tribal territory, which are governed by local tribal authorities.



Advancements in Technology and User Experience



The accelerated adoption of cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), live dealer streaming, and blockchain, is making online gambling in the United States more enjoyable overall. Sites now have interactive functionality, personalized suggestions, and immersive settings that simulate real-life casino experiences.

Live dealer games, for instance, have gained immense popularity because they introduce an element of authenticity and trust, and apps and websites that are optimized for mobile offer the convenience of gambling anywhere and anytime. The integration of safe payment systems such as e-wallets and cryptocurrencies also facilitates effortless transactions. January 2025: Penn Entertainment and ESPN have taken the ESPN BET brand to 10 more retail locations, adding up to 19 physical sportsbook facilities in six states.



Expanding Popularity of Sports Betting



With the legalization of sports betting following the revocation of PASPA in 2018, the U.S. online gambling market has been substantially boosted. Millions of sports enthusiasts are participating in betting sites to make wagers on NFL, NBA, MLB, and collegiate sporting events, which has become one of the fastest-growing verticals in the gaming industry. Operators are taking advantage by introducing standalone sports betting apps and incorporating live data, streaming live, and in-play betting options.

Strategic alliances with sports leagues, teams, and gaming operators also enhance mainstream acceptance and drive user acquisition. March 2025: bet365 has launched into the Illinois sports betting market through a strategic alliance with Walker's Bluff Casino Resort, its 13th live state for mobile sportsbook offerings. The decision highlights bet365's on-going United States expansion initiative and enhances its footprint in one of the nation's most prominent sports wagering markets.



Dilemmas in United States Online Gambling Industry

Regulatory Fragmentation Within States



While legalization is growing, the absence of a cohesive federal system is a major threat for the U.S. online gaming sector. Every state develops its own regulations, licensing, taxation, rates of taxation, and games allowed, which makes things complex for operators attempting to expand nationwide. For instance, while online gambling activities are permitted in a broad range by New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Utah has strict bans in place. Such regulatory fragmentation raises the cost of operations, hampers market entry, and establishes an uneven playing field.



Concerns Over Problem Gambling and Addiction



Perhaps the most immediate challenge in the U.S. internet gambling industry is the emerging issue surrounding problem gambling and addiction. In contrast to brick-and-mortar casinos, websites are available 24/7, allowing players to create unhealthy tendencies. The ease of mobile wagering coupled with anonymity increases the problems, especially with younger crowds and frequent bettors. With the expansion of the market, regulators and operators come under greater pressure to implement responsible gambling features such as self-exclusion options, spending caps, and real-time monitoring systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $52.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis:

Betsson AB

Kindred Group PLC

Entain PLC

Bet365

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Mgm Resorts International

Draftkings Inc.

Super Group (sghc Limited)

Market Segmentation

Type

Sports Betting

Casinos

Bingo

Poker

Others

Device

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

