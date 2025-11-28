United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Research Report 2025: A $136.07 Billion Market by 2033 from $19 Billion in 2024, Driven by Gaming Industry Expansion, and AI and Machine Learning

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report by Component, Type, Deployment, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is expected to reach US$ 136.07 billion by 2033 from US$ 19.03 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 24.43% from 2025 to 2033

The growing demand for gaming, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications, as well as the expansion of cloud computing, machine learning, cryptocurrency mining, high-performance computing, and improvements in 3D visualization, as well as consumer preferences for immersive digital and multimedia experiences, are driving the growth of the GPU market in the United States.







Applications such as data analytics, 3D modeling, scientific simulations, machine learning, and artificial intelligence depend on them. GPUs are perfect for high-performance computing because they can process several jobs at once, unlike CPUs, which handle tasks sequentially. GPUs are essential in a variety of sectors, including gaming and entertainment, healthcare, finance, and autonomous cars, because to their adaptability, efficiency, and speed.



High-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming are the three industries driving the graphics processing unit (GPU) market in the United States. Advanced GPUs are required by the rapidly expanding gaming industry for esport, virtual reality, and immersive experiences. Demand is further accelerated by the use of AI and machine learning in the fields of healthcare, finance, and autonomous cars because GPUs are excellent at performing complex algorithms in parallel.

In order to manage enormous workloads, growing cloud computing and data centers depend on GPU-powered infrastructure. Growth is also fueled by applications in scientific research, media, and 3D rendering. Performance and efficiency are improved by ongoing innovation in GPU architectures, which makes them indispensable in a variety of industries and propels steady market growth.



Growth Drivers for the United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

Gaming Industry Expansion



The demand for GPUs in the US is largely driven by the gaming industry, as users look for more immersive, high-definition, and real-time interactive experiences. For cutting-edge visuals, fluid frame rates, and compatibility for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), modern video games need strong GPUs.

This trend has been further accelerated by the growth of online multiplayer platforms, streaming services like Twitch, and esports. GPUs continue to be essential as PC gaming and next-generation consoles push the bounds of graphics. Furthermore, the increasing need for GPU-powered data centers due to the growing popularity of cloud gaming platforms guarantees that gaming will remain a key component of the growth of the GPU market.



Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



Applications of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are revolutionizing sectors, and GPUs are essential to this expansion in the US market. Because GPUs are more efficient at handling large parallel calculations than CPUs, they are perfect for training intricate neural networks and running algorithms that require a lot of data.

AI is being used more and more in industries including healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, and automotive for automation, natural language processing, and predictive analytics - all of which are fueled by GPUs. GPU clusters are used by cloud providers and businesses to speed up AI-driven developments, such as chatbots and self-governing systems. High-performance GPUs are becoming more and more in demand as AI use spreads throughout industries, making them essential for advancing technology.



High-Performance Computing (HPC)



Another major factor driving GPU demand in the US is High-Performance Computing (HPC), as businesses and academic institutions depend on cutting-edge processing capacity to innovate. Since GPUs are excellent at processing data in parallel, they are perfect for engineering design, genetic research, climate modeling, and scientific simulations.

GPU-based HPC systems are being used more and more in government and academic projects to speed up innovations in industries like energy, space exploration, and medicines. HPC is also used by businesses to process large datasets for analysis and decision-making. The increasing dependence on supercomputers and cloud-based HPC services has made GPUs essential for facilitating speed, scalability, and efficiency, which has led to steady market growth.



Challenges in the United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

High Costs



The high price of cutting-edge graphics cards is one of the main obstacles facing the US GPU business. Designed for gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing, premium GPUs are frequently too expensive for small enterprises and typical customers. Price increases are also fueled by inflation, growing production costs, and interruptions in the global supply chain.

Additionally, resale markets and scalpers drive up prices, particularly in times of scarcity. Accessibility is restricted by these exorbitant costs, which delays widespread adoption across businesses. The pricing gap continues to be a barrier for many consumers, posing problems for market equilibrium and sustainable growth, even while innovation justifies performance gains.



Cryptocurrency Volatility



Although cryptocurrency mining has had a big impact on the GPU industry in the US, one of the biggest obstacles is its instability. The demand for GPUs soars during cryptocurrency surges, leading to shortages and price increases that annoy researchers, businesses, and gamers. However, demand plummets when bitcoin values fall, leaving retailers and manufacturers with extra inventory and uncertain profits.

This cyclical pattern makes production planning more difficult and upsets the supply-demand balance. Uncertainty is increased by regulatory monitoring of cryptocurrency mining because of its effects on the environment. Although cryptocurrency is still a potential growing market for GPUs, its intrinsic volatility causes instability, which makes long-term planning challenging for both producers and consumers.

Recent Developments in United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

In May 2025, AMD and HUMAIN announced a USD 10 billion initiative to install 500 MW of AI computing power in Saudi Arabia and the US.

June 2025: Google Cloud implemented GB300 NVL72 and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs for drug-discovery and robotics workloads; NVIDIA and Alphabet strengthened its collaboration on agentic and physical AI.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $136.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Imagination Technologies Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Arm Limited (Soft Bank Group)

EVGA Corporation

SAPPHIRE Technology Limited

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segments:

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Type

Integrated GPU

Discrete GPU

Hybrid GPU

Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Application

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

