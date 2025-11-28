Nigeria Cement Industry Report 2025: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments 2020-2029

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Nigeria is expected to grow by 8.4% annually to reach US$1.44 billion in 2025.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.4%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.33 billion to approximately US$1.96 billion.



Nigeria's cement industry remains a critical pillar of national development, anchored by infrastructure expansion, housing demand, and import substitution strategies. The sector is dominated by domestic giants with integrated operations, enabling localized supply despite currency pressures and rising input costs. However, fluctuating energy prices, logistic constraints, and regulatory uncertainties continue to affect operating margins and investment decisions.

Amid a complex macroeconomic environment, cement producers are enhancing efficiency through alternative fuels, digital tracking, and energy cost optimization. Public infrastructure projects are supporting baseline demand, but inflationary pressures and limited mortgage access have slowed private sector construction. The industry's growth trajectory depends on regulatory reforms, energy stability, and sustainable resource planning. As Nigeria targets industrial diversification and housing development, cement firms must balance growth initiatives with operational adaptability and environmental compliance.



Nigeria's cement industry is central to national infrastructure development and housing delivery. Despite macroeconomic pressures and logistical bottlenecks, the sector has shown resilience through localization of inputs, backward integration, and energy diversification. Public sector demand will continue to offer a growth baseline, but profitability will hinge on cost control and regulatory adaptability.

Leading players must accelerate alternative fuel use, digital tracking, and supply chain optimization to manage volatility and remain competitive. Export growth, regional expansion, and ESG compliance will define long-term sustainability. As the economy gradually stabilizes and structural reforms take hold, Nigeria's cement industry is well-positioned to support inclusive and climate-aligned development.



Report Scope



This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Nigeria Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Nigeria Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Nigeria Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Nigeria Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Nigeria Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Nigeria Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Nigeria Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Nigeria Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

