United Kingdom Cement Industry Report 2025: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments 2020-2029

The cement market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow by 6.2% annually to reach US$757.7 million in 2025.



The UK's cement industry is operating within a challenging economic environment marked by energy cost volatility, tightening environmental regulation, and shifting construction demand. While infrastructure and public retrofitting projects continue to support volume, the slowdown in private residential construction and Brexit-related logistical complexities are impacting market dynamics.



To maintain competitiveness and comply with the UK's legally binding net-zero targets, cement producers are investing in carbon capture technologies, SCM integration, digital efficiency platforms, and circular construction models. Despite persistent inflationary pressures and policy uncertainties, the industry remains positioned to benefit from public procurement reforms and infrastructure spending under the National Infrastructure Strategy.



The UK cement industry is evolving toward a low-emissions, infrastructure-supportive, and innovation-driven future. With public procurement favoring green-certified materials and infrastructure investment set to continue, cement producers must now prioritize decarbonization and digitalization to maintain relevance. Firms that lead in CCS deployment, circularity partnerships, and low-carbon product certification will be best positioned to align with government targets and construction sector trends. Meanwhile, managing cost volatility, SCM logistics, and regulatory complexity will remain central to operational resilience. With strategic foresight and policy support, the UK's cement sector can anchor a more sustainable and digitally integrated construction landscape.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



