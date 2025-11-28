Latin America Cement Industry Report 2025-2029

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cement market in Latin America is expected to grow by 7.7% annually to reach US$11.8 billion in 2025.
The cement market in the region recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$11.0 billion to approximately US$15.6 billion.
Latin America's cement industry is undergoing an uneven recovery driven by public infrastructure spending, urbanization trends, and shifts in energy and carbon policy. While macroeconomic uncertainty and inflation have tempered private sector growth, government-backed housing and transport projects are stabilizing demand. Leading producers are focusing on decarbonization, digital optimization, and supply chain localization to navigate fuel cost volatility and evolving environmental standards. Countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are expanding infrastructure investment, while others such as Argentina and Chile are managing economic headwinds. Firms that align with national infrastructure priorities and embed climate readiness into their operations will be best positioned to lead regional transformation.
Latin America's cement industry is undergoing structural recalibration, with demand increasingly tied to public infrastructure and green construction policy. While short-term risks persist around inflation, political stability, and energy pricing, firms that adopt sustainable production, secure regional partnerships, and digitalize operations will be positioned for resilience.
Strategic investments in clinker substitution, co-processing, and emission transparency are no longer optional but foundational. Leaders will emerge from those who can optimize regional capacity, align with ESG standards, and capitalize on infrastructure-led recovery. With policy stability and climate-aligned industrial planning, Latin America's cement sector can become a central player in building sustainable, inclusive growth across the region.
Report Scope
This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level
Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxx4ti
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.