$1.69 Bn Atherectomy Devices Markets - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

The Global Atherectomy Devices Market, valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.10% to reach USD 1.69 Billion by 2030.

Atherectomy devices are specialized medical instruments employed in minimally invasive endovascular procedures to mechanically remove atherosclerotic plaque from blood vessel walls, thereby restoring adequate blood flow. This market's growth is primarily driven by the escalating global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease.

Concurrently, the increasing aging demographic, which exhibits higher susceptibility to vascular conditions, further fuels demand. The rising preference for minimally invasive treatment modalities, offering reduced recovery times and fewer complications, also significantly contributes to market expansion.



Key Market Drivers



The escalating burden of cardiovascular diseases directly translates into a greater patient pool requiring intervention, including atherectomy procedures. Atherosclerosis, a primary cause of conditions such as peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, necessitates mechanical plaque removal to restore blood flow and prevent severe complications. According to the Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risks 2023 Collaborators, in their "Global, Regional, and National Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors in 204 Countries and Territories, 1990-2023" published in *JACC* in September 2025, there were 626 million prevalent cases of cardiovascular disease globally in 2023. This highlights the extensive and current need for effective treatment modalities.



Key Market Challenges



The elevated cost of atherectomy devices presents a substantial impediment to the growth of the global market. This financial barrier directly affects the accessibility and widespread adoption of these advanced interventional tools within diverse healthcare systems. High procurement costs can strain hospital budgets, particularly in regions with limited healthcare spending, thereby restricting the acquisition and availability of atherectomy technology. This limitation directly impacts the volume of procedures that can be performed, slowing market penetration and expansion.



Key Market Trends



The rising adoption of combination therapies that integrate atherectomy with drug-coated balloons (DCBs) is emerging as a key trend shaping the interventional cardiology and vascular treatment landscape. This combined approach is designed to optimise procedural outcomes by mechanically removing plaque through atherectomy, followed by targeted local drug delivery to reduce the risk of restenosis, thereby offering a more comprehensive treatment solution for complex vascular lesions. Clinicians are increasingly acknowledging the clinical value of this synergistic strategy, particularly in improving long-term vessel patency and minimising the need for repeat interventions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Avinger Inc.

By Product:

Directional

Rotational

Laser

Orbital

By Application:

Peripheral

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

By End User:

Hospitals & Surgical Centres

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

