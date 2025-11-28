Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Industry Research 2025 - Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Market, valued at USD 846.79 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.55% to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030

Carbon material phenolic resins are advanced composite materials integrating carbon fibers with a phenolic resin matrix, offering superior thermal stability, mechanical strength, and chemical resistance, making them crucial for high-performance applications. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the escalating demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, particularly in the aerospace and automotive sectors, where these resins contribute to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.







The Global Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Market experiences substantial impetus from expanding applications within the aerospace and defense industry. These sectors increasingly rely on advanced composites for their superior strength-to-weight ratios, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance, which are critical for enhancing aircraft performance, fuel efficiency, and overall system durability. Carbon material phenolic resins are particularly valued for their fire retardant properties and ability to withstand extreme conditions, making them indispensable in structural components, interiors, and specialized defense equipment.



Key Market Challenges



The inherent volatility of raw material prices, particularly for petrochemical feedstocks such as phenol and formaldehyde, presents a substantial impediment to the growth of the Global Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Market. Fluctuations in these essential input costs directly lead to elevated production expenditures for manufacturers of carbon material phenolic resins. This instability makes it challenging for producers to maintain consistent pricing strategies, subsequently impacting overall market competitiveness and profitability margins.



Key Market Trends



The Global Carbon Material Phenolic Resin Market is witnessing a significant shift towards bio-based and sustainable formulations, driven by environmental mandates and consumer demand. These resins, derived from renewable resources, reduce the carbon footprint and lessen petrochemical dependence. According to CEFIC's 2024 Facts & Figures report, EU27 chemical sales reached €655 billion in 2023, underscoring the vast market where sustainable options are gaining traction. Demonstrating this strategic direction, BASF invested in research and development for bio-based phenolic resins in June 2023. This trend fosters new chemistries and processes, enhancing market sustainability and attracting green-focused industries.

