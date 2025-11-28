AmanahRaya REIT Records Steady Rental Revenue Growth in Q3 FY2025 to RM19.45 Million

Kuala Lumpur, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (“AmanahRaya REIT”) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 (“Q3 FY2025”), delivering a stable performance supported by an improved rental income and a continued improvement in portfolio occupancy.

AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd.

For the current quarter, ARREIT recorded rental income of RM23.10 million, representing a 22.62% year-on-year increase compared to RM18.84 million in Q3 FY2024. The Trust recorded net property income of RM14.94 million, marking a 23.52% YoY improvement from RM12.10 million previously. Borrowing costs improved to RM6.69 million, declining 5.60% YoY in line with a softer interest rate environment following Bank Negara Malaysia’s recent policy rate adjustment.

On a year-to-date (“YTD”) basis, ARREIT recorded realised rental income of RM59.01 million for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, representing an 11.68% increase compared to RM52.84 million a year earlier. Net property income (“NPI”) rose 17.21% year-to-date to RM39.86 million, reflecting stronger rental contributions across the portfolio. Property operating expenses stood at RM22.80 million for the period. The Trust delivered realised income of RM7.71 million, 17.15% improvement from RM6.58 million recorded in the corresponding period last year.

As at 30 September 2025, net asset value (“NAV”) stood at RM724.66 million, with NAV per unit of RM1.2642, supported by steady operational performance. In line with its commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable returns, the Manager has proposed a distribution of RM6.936 million, equivalent to 1.21 sen per unit. The proposed payout reflects the Trust’s ability to generate resilient recurring income despite a dynamic operating environment.

Datuk Mohd Iskandar Dzulkarnain Ramli, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. (“AKRM”) said, “ARREIT’s Q3 results demonstrate the resilience across our portfolio, with rental income continuing to grow and net property income showing strong year-on-year improvement. Despite higher expenses during the quarter due to active maintenance and operational activities across several properties including lift modernization and facility upgrades at Vista Tower, as well as lobby and facelift improvements at Dana 13, we remain focused on maintaining tenant stability, strengthening our asset performance and ensuring disciplined capital management. The proposed distribution reflects our commitment to sustaining returns for unitholders while positioning the Trust for long-term value creation.”

Looking ahead, the Manager will continue in improving operational performance supported by improving occupancy trends, stable tenancy renewals and a more conducive interest rate environment. ARREIT will continue prioritising active asset management and prudent financial discipline to enhance the Trust’s income visibility and long-term resilience.

ABOUT AMANAHRAYA REIT

AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (‘AmanahRaya REIT’) is a notable real estate investment fund in Malaysia. Established on10 October 2006 and listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 26 February 2007, it focuses on providing investors with a diverse real estate portfolio.

As of 31 December 2024, AmanahRaya REIT holds 12 properties with a total fair value of RM1.297billion. The portfolio is diversified across various property types, including office complexes, education institutions, industrial buildings, retail complexes and hotels. These properties are strategically located in key regions such as Johor (Southern region), Kedah and the Klang Valley, which encompasses Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Damansara Heights and Subang Jaya. This geographical and sectorial diversification helps mitigate risks and stabilise returns, providing a balanced exposure for investors.

ABOUT AMANAHRAYA-KENEDIX REIT MANAGER SDN. BHD.

AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. (‘AKRM’), a joint venture between Amanah Raya Berhad and KDA Capital Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (KDA Capital’) was established on May 8, 2009. It assumed management of AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (AmanahRaya REIT) from the previous manager, AmanahRaya-JMF Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. (now AmanahRaya Investment Management Sdn. Bhd.), on 27 August 2009.

As of 31 December 2024, AKRM has an authorised share capital of RM5 million and a paid-up share capital of RM1.5 million. Kenedix, Inc., through KDA Capital, made a significant investment in AKRM, acquiring a 49% stake, while Amanah Raya Berhad retains a controlling 51% share. KDA Capital also holds 15% of the units of AmanahRaya REIT.

AKRM's core responsibility is to manage AmanahRaya REIT's investment strategies, aiming to achieve stable and sustainable returns for its unitholders. This involves overseeing the trust’s investment objectives and ensuring that the portfolio delivers consistent performance and value to investors.

Co-Issued by: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of AmanahRaya REIT