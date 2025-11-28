$3.38 Bn Humanized Mice Model Market Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanized Mice Model Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Humanized Mice Model Market, valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.10% to reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2030

Humanized mice models are laboratory animals engineered to carry functional human genes, cells, or tissues, thereby closely replicating human physiological and pathological conditions for research purposes. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic diseases, necessitating advanced models for drug discovery and development, particularly in oncology and infectious disease research.







The Global Humanized Mice Model Market is significantly propelled by both substantial technological advancements in genetic engineering and the increasing demand for preclinical drug development. Genetic engineering innovations, particularly advanced gene editing tools, enable the creation of highly refined humanized models that precisely mimic human physiological and pathological conditions.

This precision is essential for developing more accurate preclinical tools. For example, according to the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI), in March 2024, "CRISPR Clinical Trials: A 2024 Update", CRISPR Therapeutics initiated two phase 1 trials in 2023 targeting cardiovascular disease, directly demonstrating the application of these genetic techniques in therapeutic development.



Key Market Challenges



A substantial challenge impeding market expansion in the Global Humanized Mice Model Market is the significant cost associated with the development, maintenance, and ethical oversight of these complex models. These considerable financial requirements directly limit the accessibility and widespread adoption of humanized mice, particularly for smaller biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and emerging research initiatives that operate with more constrained budgets. The extensive investment needed for generating and sustaining these advanced research tools, alongside adherence to rigorous ethical guidelines, contributes to elevated preclinical research expenditures.



Key Market Trends



The increasing adoption of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models is a significant trend driving the Global Humanized Mice Model Market, owing to their ability to closely mimic human tumor heterogeneity and response to therapies. These models provide a highly predictive preclinical platform essential for oncology drug development and the advancement of personalized medicine strategies.

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), in its 2024 Cancer Progress Report, highlighted that from July 2023 to June 2024, the FDA approved several new anti-cancer therapeutics, including molecularly targeted drugs, underscoring the continuous output from intensive oncology research that relies on advanced preclinical tools.

